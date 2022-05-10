Democratic nomination in Douglas Co. sheriff's race too close to call, Hanson gets GOP nod

The Douglas County sheriff's highly contested primary elections featured one lopsided race and another that was extremely close.
Republican Aaron Hanson, 48, handily won against George Merithew, 56, in a nearly 4-to-1 ratio.
Meanwhile, Democrat Greg Gonzalez, 50, had a slight lead over Wayne Hudson, 53, as of the 9:45 p.m. election results, with a couple more returns left to be published.
The race was too close to call at press time Tuesday night.
Omaha.com for continuing coverage of the race.
Hanson is a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit and has worked with the agency for nearly 26 years.
He beat Merithew, who retired as a lieutenant from OPD after 25 years of service. Merithew also is an attorney and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Merithew was
ticketed for driving 107 mph on Interstate 80 Saturday morning before heading to the Cinco De Mayo parade in South Omaha.
Hanson said he thought the election results mirrored the feedback he heard from voters — that they trusted him to keep residents safe and appreciated his staunch support of law enforcement.
"I've been very clear about where I stand on public safety issues," he said. "That message resonates, and I think it's going to resonate on both sides of the partisan aisle and I think it's going to take me to a victory in the general (election)."
Hanson will face either Gonzalez or Hudson in November.
Gonzalez retired in January as a deputy Omaha police chief after 26 years with the department.
Hudson is the current chief deputy sheriff, or second-in-command, and has spent 28 years in the Sheriff's Office.
In another countywide race, voters chose among
three Republican candidates to be the next Douglas County assessor. The winner will be unchallenged on the general election ballot in November, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Walt Peffer, 75, an executive with PJ Morgan Real Estate who worked as an assistant to six Omaha mayors, had a healthy lead after three election results, which included early voting and most of election day ballots.
The next highest tally was for Kay Carne, 46, an accountant who was a senior manager for a Big Four firm in New York but since returned to her native Omaha.
Kay Carne, candidate for Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Photo submitted by candidate
Brian Grimm, 56, who has worked on appraisals in the assessor's office for 16 years and is currently second-in-command, was in third.
Brian Grimm, candidate for Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Photo submitted by candidate
The winner will replace Diane Battiato, who was elected to two terms but did not seek reelection.
