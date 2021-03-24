Democrats running for Omaha mayor talk housing, transit, economic development

On street maintenance and transit in Omaha, the candidates broadly agreed that the city must invest in more transportation options, like bicycle lanes and better busing, that connect residents to jobs — including people who don’t have access to vehicles.

Neary, who frequently rides his bicycle and takes the bus, said he’s talked with contractors and engineers who say Omaha can build better roads. Designing them to better drain water and thus last longer is a big part of the equation, he said.

“I will work to build a more robust transportation system because we have too many people spending too much money on transportation in our city,” Neary said.

Snipes sits on the board of ModeShift Omaha, which advocates for more transportation options in the city. She said the city can do a better job of partnering with organizations that want to advance the city’s transit options.

“We have to do things the right way the first time,” Snipes said.

Gudgel said Omaha must continue to invest in its bus system to cut down on the time its takes to get from point A to point B. Improving public transit is “a huge part of the brain drain we talk about,” he said.