Democrats running for Omaha mayor talk housing, transit, economic development

The four Democrats running for Omaha mayor convened Wednesday to talk about their ideas on neighborhood issues and focused on housing, streets and economic development.
Jasmine Harris, RJ Neary, Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel fleshed out their ideas for Omaha’s future during a forum at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Questions, including some from residents, touched on income inequality, gentrification of neighborhoods and how the candidates would use city-controlled federal money to create more affordable housing.
Harris, who works for a nonprofit that helps convicted people reenter society after serving prison sentences, said the city must hold landlords accountable for the quality of their properties and do more to address a shortage of affordable housing units. Omaha also needs more starter homes, she said.
“Housing is the No. 1 crisis that we are facing right now,” Harris said.
Gudgel, a North High School teacher, said young people need access to continued education after high school, including trade schools, to get on solid career paths that keep them in Omaha. His “Omaha Promise” plan calls for the use of city dollars and private money to provide local high school graduates up to $8,000 a year to go to local postsecondary schools.
Snipes, a member of the Omaha Public Schools board who leads the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance, said the city must act intentionally to create high-wage, high-demand jobs to get more people on a pathway to home ownership.
“Then, it doesn’t matter where they want to live — they can afford it,” Snipes said.
Neary, chairman of Investors Realty Inc., a commercial real estate firm, said affordable, safe housing is vital to ensuring that every child has a fair shot. If elected, he has pledged to create 1,600 more affordable housing units during his first term in office.
On street maintenance and transit in Omaha, the candidates broadly agreed that the city must invest in more transportation options, like bicycle lanes and better busing, that connect residents to jobs — including people who don’t have access to vehicles.
Neary, who frequently rides his bicycle and takes the bus, said he’s talked with contractors and engineers who say Omaha can build better roads. Designing them to better drain water and thus last longer is a big part of the equation, he said.
“I will work to build a more robust transportation system because we have too many people spending too much money on transportation in our city,” Neary said.
Snipes sits on the board of ModeShift Omaha, which advocates for more transportation options in the city. She said the city can do a better job of partnering with organizations that want to advance the city’s transit options.
“We have to do things the right way the first time,” Snipes said.
Gudgel said Omaha must continue to invest in its bus system to cut down on the time its takes to get from point A to point B. Improving public transit is “a huge part of the brain drain we talk about,” he said.
On how the city can address the root causes of homelessness, Harris said she would create a task force of community organizations, city leaders and those who have experienced homelessness to come up with solutions. She said Omaha must also “decriminalize homelessness” by eliminating the panhandling ordinance.
Omaha’s City Charter, which is its governing document, is scheduled to be reviewed for potential amendments during the next mayor’s term. In response to a question about what each candidate would change about the charter, Gudgel outlined his plan to move Omaha’s city elections to match presidential ones. He said the city would save money and boost voter turnout by doing so. The others generally agreed.
Gudgel, Harris and Snipes also spoke of the need to establish a civilian oversight board to oversee police conduct. Neary said he plans to create an equity officer in his cabinet who will approach charter changes through an “equity lens.”
Among other issues, the candidates also outlined their plans to make city government more accessible to residents, foster more public engagement during the budgeting process and ensure that city parks are kept clean.
Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican who is running for a fourth term, was invited to the forum but was unable to attend, her campaign spokeswoman said.
Wednesday’s forum was sponsored by One Omaha, the nonprofit Spark and the Heartland Workers Center. The event was moderated by DaLaun Dillard of KETV.
