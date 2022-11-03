Dental office near 72nd and Grover slated to expand, get tax-increment financing

A dental office is seeking a boost from a frequently used redevelopment tool to add a pediatric dentistry clinic near 72nd and Grover Streets.

New Image Dentistry, which already has a dental office at the site, requested tax-increment financing from the City of Omaha to add a pediatric office connected to the existing building. The addition would be a two-story building totaling about 7,500 square feet.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to take out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on a new development.

The project is expected to cost about $2.8 million, with developers asking for about $500,000 in TIF.

The dentistry business has seen "rapidly increasing demand," according to documents submitted to the Omaha Planning Board. Construction is expected to start in April 2023, with the project completed by June 2024.

The project also calls for a curb cut at 72nd Street to be closed off and removed "if and when" the project on the adjoining parcel to the north is developed.

The Omaha Planning Board recommended approval of the expansion at its Wednesday meeting. The item will go before the Omaha City Council for final approval.