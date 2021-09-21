Deputy Omaha police chief announces run for Douglas County sheriff

The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against another Omaha police officer who so far is the sole Republican to enter the race. Gang unit Sgt. Aaron Hanson, who has been with OPD for about 25 years, declared his candidacy for sheriff in July.

A week later, Hanson announced endorsements from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, a registered nonpartisan, and fellow Republicans Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Gonzalez was a finalist for the Omaha police chief job in 2012 along with two external candidates and Schmaderer. Schmaderer was chosen by then-Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

Gonzalez's wife, Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, who is OPD's southeast precinct captain, filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Schmaderer and the City of Omaha in 2019. In it, she alleged that OPD and the city's Human Resources Department did not thoroughly investigate complaints of mistreatment of female OPD workers and that she was passed over for several promotions because she reported sexual harassment in 2010 against a former deputy chief.