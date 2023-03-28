Back in 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert pledged to expand diverse representation on city boards and commissions.

Nearly three years later, however, it appears little change has been made in the racial and ethnic makeup of Stothert’s appointees to the city’s more than 40 boards and commissions. In fact, the Mayor’s Office isn’t even keeping track of appointee demographics — and doesn’t intend to.

“If you ask me right now, the diversity, the percentages of all the boards and commissions, I will honestly tell you, I don’t know, because I don’t pick them according to the color of their skin,” Stothert told The World-Herald. “I pick them because of expertise or qualifications or skills or experience. These are the things that we’re looking for.”

But the diversity of the city’s various boards and commissions has prompted a number of heated exchanges recently between top city officials and City Council member Juanita Johnson. The North Omaha City Council representative has been seeking information on the diversity of the city’s various boards and commissions, and is unhappy that she isn’t getting answers.

Johnson said her goal is transparency and “ensuring the community’s representatives reflect the people of Omaha and their lived experiences.”

While the Mayor’s Office isn’t keeping records on demographics like race, ethnicity, gender or age for its board appointments, The World-Herald reviewed 179 candidate response forms of every mayoral appointee who has come before the City Council for approval since July 14, 2020 — the date that the council considered the first batch of appointees after Stothert’s pledge.

An optional section lets appointees identify their “race/ethnicity/disability,” and information was available for 154 of them.

Of those, 79% were White, 15% were Black, and 5% were Hispanic or Latino. Men accounted for 68% of the appointees.

In comparison, the U.S. Census Bureau says that 66% of Omaha residents are non-Hispanic White, 14.5% are Hispanic or Latino and 12% are Black. Men account for half of Omaha’s residents.

Not only do Stothert’s appointees, by this measure, tend to be more White and more male — and less Hispanic and Black — than Omaha’s population, but the demographic mix is almost identical to her appointees before she made her pledge.

Of the 179 appointees that Stothert made over nearly three years before her 2020 pledge, 151 had demographic information. White appointees accounted for 79% of the 151, Black appointees accounted for 15% and Hispanics had 5%. About 70% of appointees were men.

Executive-created boards, or boards created by the mayor with appointees that do not have to be approved by the City Council, weren’t included in the data.

Some of those boards were created with diversity in mind. They are:

Citizen Complaint Review Board

LGBTQ+ Advisory

Millennial Advisory

Native American Advisory

Community Advisory Board

Employee Advisory Board

Active Living Advisory Committee

Besides race and gender, other measures of diversity could include age, profession and geographic part of the city.

Johnson often brings up diversity in council meetings, including one in February when the council took up a mayoral appointee to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“How diverse is this board?” Johnson’s asked Planning Director Dave Fanslau.

“I told you, I don’t have the information that you requested,” Fanslau responded. “I can give you the names of the board members. They’re available on our website. That’s the only information as the planning director that I have.”

A little over a week after that council meeting, Stothert requested an opinion from the city’s legal department on “questioning the race, age, gender, sexual orientation, and religion of candidates for appointment to City of Omaha boards and commissions.”

In his three-page response, City Attorney Matt Kuhse wrote that “such an inquiry is not permissible and may expose the City of Omaha and its employees to potential liability.”

Basing the appointment of board and commission members on factors such as age, race, ethnicity, religion or gender “can be construed as discrimination or a grant of preferential treatment.”

But if a council member chooses not to vote for a nominee because that council member states that there should be more diversity, Kuhse wrote, “that is appropriate.”

Asked what legal options exist in determining the diversity of city boards, Kuhse said it would be technically legal to call members who have already been appointed and ask them to volunteer demographic information.

“If a council member really wants this information, they could certainly call these people up and ask them,” Kuhse said. “I would advise against that. But, again, I only provide advice. I’m not a policymaker.”

In a letter sent from the mayor to council members last October, Stothert contended that the confirmation of appointments to city boards and commissions had become “unnecessarily difficult for appointees asked to attend City Council meetings after they have already been carefully vetted.”

Stothert declared a new policy: Candidates for boards that make recommendation to the City Council or have policymaking authority would be asked to attend the council meeting when their initial appointment is on the agenda. Candidates for reappointment would not be asked to attend.

Stothert said that in recent months some applicants had been requested to attend council meetings with little notice, and some made time to attend, but were never addressed by the council.

“Over the past 10 years, since I’ve been mayor, very few (appointees) have been questioned by the city council. And now everyone is being questioned by by Councilmember Johnson,” Stothert said. “She will call it diversity or discrimination, but it’s also become an issue with her of only the color of your skin. And that is not what I’m looking for.”

Johnson said it’s legitimate to ask questions about diversity.

“I want to be clear, diversity is not singular. Diversity can be viewed as different schools of thought, philosophies, gender, etc.,” Johnson told The World-Herald. “In this context we are looking at specific measurable outcomes of diversity.”

City Council President Pete Festersen also voiced support for a more comprehensive view of city board diversity.

“A commitment to diversity starts with transparency,” Festersen said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Festersen noted that he doesn’t believe the city can or should screen out candidates based on their race, ethnicity or other demographic information, but the city “can work to expand and diversify the pool of qualified applicants.”

Recruiting, interviewing and appointing board and commission members is a never-ending task, said Carrie Murphy, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff and communications.

Murphy often takes on the role of recruiter. She recalled one particularly specialized board that took more than eight months to find an applicant.

“I don’t have a lot of contacts in the right fields, so I rely on the department directors, and the staff that facilitate those boards to help recruit and other board members help recruit in those very specialized boards,” Murphy said. “Most of those report to the planning departments.”

The city’s boards and commissions can be found on the City of Omaha website. The webpage includes current openings and information on how to apply.

Keith Station, deputy chief of staff for diversity, equity and inclusion, said outreach efforts have been made since his appointment in 2020 that he feels have expanded the diversity of board applicants.

Conversations have been had with community leaders, at townhall meetings and on a Spanish-language radio station, Station said.

“If we have a more diverse pool of qualified applicants, we’ll have a better likelihood of diverse final appointees,” Station said.

