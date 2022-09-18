Development of Omaha's climate action plan could move forward this week

A group made up of Omaha city officials and nonprofit and business leaders this week will review and possibly approve a long-awaited step that would advance the development of a climate action plan.

Metro Smart Cities, the group tasked with developing the plan, is expected to approve a request for proposals (RFP) at a meeting Wednesday, but its decision will be made out of public view.

The City Law Department does not consider the Metro Smart Cities meeting to be a public meeting subject to the state’s open meetings act, according to the Mayor’s Office.

A message left on the Metro Smart Cities’ phone line wasn’t returned Friday.

The meeting comes after significant back and forth between Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office and City Council President Festersen over the lack of progress developing the plan.

Festersen told The World-Herald on Friday that he feels the overall process “would benefit from additional transparency.”

City officials solidified their support for creating a metro-wide plan to address climate change in November 2021. At the time, council members — who approved a resolution supporting the effort — were told that an RFP to hire a consultant would be created and issued within a couple of months. The consultant would then create the plan.

Festersen voiced his frustrations in August that an RFP still hadn’t been approved. On Tuesday, he introduced and passed a resolution that would allow the city to hire a consultant using a surplus in the 2022 city budget, cutting down on time needed to move the plan forward.

Originally, funding for the climate action plan was to come from a mix of public and private dollars, with Metro Smart Cities playing a prominent role the fundraising effort.

Metro Smart Cities was formed as a regional initiative to solve transportation problems through the use of technology. The group’s members include Council Bluffs, Bellevue, the Omaha Public Power District, the Metropolitan Utilities District, the Greater Omaha Chamber and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.

Work on an RFP started in July 2021, even before the City Council approved its resolution supporting the creation of a climate action plan, according to the Mayor’s Office. At the time, the city intended to create a regional climate plan. However, based on community feedback gathered earlier this year, a Metro Smart Cities working group recommended a city plan, rather than a regional one. The change required drafting a new RFP, which contributed to the delay.

“It’s been very difficult to determine an actual timeline for the last 10 months,” Festersen said Friday. “This week’s City Council resolution was successful in that it finally helped identify (a timeline). It’s discouraging, however, that a plan won’t be completed for implementation until at least 2024 or 2025.”

Festersen’s proposal was among 11 budget amendments approved by the City Council this past week.

Stothert’s office has raised several issues with his climate action plan proposal, including the fact that efforts to develop such a plan are already underway through Metro Smart Cities.

The Mayor’s Office also cited Festersen’s request that 2022 city budget dollars be used to pay for the consultant as a hurdle.

“The finance director and city attorney advised us this is not allowable,” said Carrie Murphy, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office. “2022 funds cannot be encumbered for the consultant because the consultant recommended through the RFP process will not be selected and sent to council for approval until early 2023.”

Stothert has the option to veto any of the amendments approved by the City Council, including the climate action resolution. The council would need five of seven votes to override a veto.

As of Thursday, the mayor was reviewing the amendments and hadn’t yet made a decision on vetoes, Murphy said.