Diane Battiato won't seek reelection as Douglas County assessor

Diane Battiato, who had to battle to win reelection after her first term as Douglas County assessor/register of deeds, will not run again this year after a relatively calm second term.
Battiato will retire when her term expires next January after a pioneering 25-year career in county government. She announced her retirement Monday.
“It’s time to move on so I can spend more time with my family and maybe pursue other interests or opportunities,” she said. “And you know, the clock keeps ticking, and I’m not getting any younger. So I figure at 72, it’s a good time to hang up my boots while I still have my health and my energy to do other things.”
Brian Grimm, the chief field deputy in the Assessor’s Office, filed as a candidate Monday. A Republican, he was the first candidate to file for the office. Battiato, a Democrat, endorsed his candidacy.
Battiato has worked more than 30 years in government, including 25 years in elected office. She served on the Papillion City Council from 1997 to 2002. She was elected in 2004 as the Douglas County register of deeds after going to work in that office as a real estate recorder. Battiato was the first woman to lead the office. After being reelected twice as register of deeds, Battiato was elected in 2014 to head the newly combined Douglas County Assessor’s/Register of Deeds Office.
She had a tumultuous first term. In 2016, the state ordered across-the-board increases in home valuations in large parts of west and central Omaha after determining that Battiato’s valuations were too low. The state also ordered an across-the-board decrease, later reversed by the Nebraska Supreme Court, in much of northeast Omaha.
In 2017, many homeowners reacted angrily to proposed large increases in their valuations. While Battiato defended the increases as accurately reflecting a rising real estate market, she dialed them back and instituted changes aimed at preventing such “sticker shock.”
She fended off a tough challenge in 2018 from Walt Peffer, a well-known figure in local politics and real estate who had the backing of Douglas County Board member P.J. Morgan, a former Omaha mayor. Property values and valuations for tax purposes have continued their rapid rise in metropolitan Omaha, but without much controversy.
Battiato said she had been mulling retirement for months.
“I thoroughly love my job, and even more so love my staff,” she said. “Those are the things I’m going to miss, is the job itself and my staff.”
