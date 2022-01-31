Diane Battiato won't seek reelection as Douglas County assessor

Diane Battiato, who had to battle to win reelection after her first term as Douglas County assessor/register of deeds, will not run again this year after a relatively calm second term.

Battiato will retire when her term expires next January after a pioneering 25-year career in county government. She announced her retirement Monday.

“It’s time to move on so I can spend more time with my family and maybe pursue other interests or opportunities,” she said. “And you know, the clock keeps ticking, and I’m not getting any younger. So I figure at 72, it’s a good time to hang up my boots while I still have my health and my energy to do other things.”

Brian Grimm, the chief field deputy in the Assessor’s Office, filed as a candidate Monday. A Republican, he was the first candidate to file for the office. Battiato, a Democrat, endorsed his candidacy.