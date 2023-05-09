The Omaha City Council finalized a $275,000 settlement Tuesday with a former Omaha firefighter who alleged discrimination and harassment based on her race and gender.

Jane Crudup was hired as a full-time firefighter on Jan. 14, 2019. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in February 2021, she was the fifth Black woman to serve as a firefighter in the City of Omaha's history, spanning more than 150 years.

Crudup alleged several incidents of harassment and discriminatory behavior, including one from March 3, 2020, in which Crudup returned to Station 41, near 61st Street and Ames Avenue, to find her personal firefighter coat, pants, boots and helmet hanging from a flagpole.

She "found her helmet hanging above her firefighting coat, displayed in an order, simulating a hanging or public lynching," according to the complaint.

Crudup went inside the fire station and addressed the incident, but "no firefighter at Station 41 admitted culpability," according to the lawsuit. She then took a picture of the equipment hanging from the flagpole before taking it down.

No disciplinary action was taken, and the incident wasn't further investigated by Crudup's supervisor, the lawsuit said. Crudup left the job in May 2020.

In July 2020, an internal investigation by the City of Omaha into the harassment allegations concluded that the claims were "unsubstantiated" and that the incidents were "hazing for the purpose of training."

In court filings, an attorney for the City of Omaha said that placing gear up a flagpole was occasionally done as a form of hazing when new recruits had left their protective gear behind in violation of department guidelines.

"This one incident does not show (Crudup) was discriminated against based on race, as the undisputed facts show that white males also had their fire gear strung up the flagpole," the city's attorney wrote in a motion to dismiss the case.

A brief filed by Crudup alleged that the department had failed to investigate her complaint.

The case went to a jury trial on April 25, but the settlement was filed in court the next day.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023