Does unusual Papio NRD policy leave it short board members for two weeks?

Gruenewald contends the policy applies to all six board positions, whether or not the incumbents were re-elected.

Board attorney Brent Meyer said the intent of the policy was to apply only to board members not returning for a new term. Regardless, if something comes up, the NRD will find a way to address it, he said.

Meyer, Board Chairman Jim Thompson and others say the policy likely has no tangible effect because the board doesn't convene between the December and January meetings. This month's committee meetings are Jan. 12, and the full board meeting is Jan. 14, when the new board members will be sworn in.

If an emergency arises, the new board members can be sworn in early, Thompson said.

"It's not a problem," Thompson said. "He's trying to make it a problem. ... He is totally misinformed and that's unfortunate. He's been misinformed for the four years on his term."

Gruenewald said he sees the censures as an indication he was asking uncomfortable questions.

"Protecting taxpayers is our sworn duty," he said. "That's why I asked questions."

That's not how the NRD or board see it, according to Meyer.