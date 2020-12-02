 Skip to main content
Don Bacon in quarantine after being exposed to COVID
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a press release from Bacon's office, the congressman was exposed to COVID-19 last week.

He is following CDC guidelines and is quarantining for 10 days "out of caution," said Danielle Jensen, a spokeswoman. He has not been tested, she said.

She did not say where the exposure took place.

Based on CDC guidelines, he is cleared to return to Washington D.C. by Friday if needed for a vote.

World-Herald staff writer Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

