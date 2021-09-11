Don Kleine will seek another term as Douglas County attorney, this time as a Republican

Don Kleine is in his 43rd year as an attorney, his 33rd year as a prosecutor and his 15th as the Douglas County attorney.

But he's in his first as a Republican after a year of turmoil, with COVID-19 in the courts and protests in the streets, sometimes outside his own home.

Despite that "tough" year, Kleine said, he feels energized and as passionate as ever about the job ahead. He announced on Thursday his intention to run for reelection in November 2022.

First elected in 2006, Kleine, 68, said party politics don't matter in his job. Evidence, facts and trying to do right by people do, he said.

"I still have the fire, the desire to do this work," Kleine said. "This is such a critical job, when you talk about community, about making our community a better place to live, about trying to help people and making sure society is protected from the people who do terrible things."

Kleine is the first to announce a candidacy. No attorney has announced from the Democratic Party — of which Kleine was a longtime fixture and was sometimes courted for higher office such as the U.S. Senate.