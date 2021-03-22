 Skip to main content
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to visit Omaha on Tuesday
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to visit Omaha on Tuesday

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to make appearances in Omaha on Tuesday, the White House has announced.

Doug Emhoff mug

Doug Emhoff

Emhoff's Omaha visit is part of the "Help Is Here Tour" to tout the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package recently signed by President Joe Biden.

Emhoff and Jill Biden, Biden's wife, came to Papillion on Sept. 26 to promote their spouses' campaign. Joe Biden ended up winning the single Electoral College vote of Nebraska's 2nd District, which is made up of all of Douglas County and the western half of Sarpy County.

Emhoff also is scheduled to visit St. Louis on Wednesday, the White House said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

