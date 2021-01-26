Douglas County allocates $4 million of COVID relief for rent, food aid

The Douglas County Board decided Tuesday what to do with $10 million of its unspent federal coronavirus relief aid from 2020.

The county will allocate $2 million for rent and mortgage assistance, $2 million for food aid and $6 million for unspecified future mental health services.

The money comes from funds that the board placed in the county's general fund after they went unspent from CARES Act allocations.

Douglas County will give the rental and mortgage assistance money to the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH) to distribute, mainly through other nonprofit social service agencies. It will fill a gap, said County Board member Mike Boyle, who proposed the resolution. Noting that many people continue to be evicted from their homes despite a federal moratorium, Boyle called this "a rare opportunity for us to get help to people in Douglas County who are really hurting."

County officials have said many people who needed help with rent weren't able to meet federal CARES Act documentation or other requirements.

"They aren't going to have to jump through all the hoops that are put together by the feds," Boyle said. "We have this money that we can give to MACCH that has experience ... they know who does a good job."