Douglas County allots $410,000 to volunteer lawyer effort in eviction court

Douglas County will give $410,000 to support an effort to provide free legal assistance to low-income people facing eviction from their rental homes.

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to make the expenditure. The money will come from the county's 2020 federal pandemic relief funds. It will go to the Nebraska Volunteer Lawyers Project for its eviction mediation assistance program.

The project, which started in Lincoln and then launched in Omaha during the pandemic, is an effort of the Nebraska State Bar Association. It connects volunteer attorneys with people facing eviction in Douglas County Court. The money will pay for two full-time facilitating attorneys and an administrative assistant for three years, said Laurie Heer-Dale, director of the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Among other tasks, the two staff attorneys will recruit and schedule volunteer lawyers and make sure they have the training and resources they need, Heer-Dale said. The staff attorneys also will attend eviction court hearings in Omaha, greet tenants and connect them with attorneys, and help tenants complete paperwork to participate in the program.

Douglas County Board Member Maureen Boyle sponsored the resolution.

"It's a win-win-win," she said.