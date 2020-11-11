Douglas County allots $8 million more in coronavirus relief for arts, social services

The Omaha Community Foundation will receive an additional $8 million in federal funding through Douglas County to distribute to nonprofit organizations and some live entertainment venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to allocate the money from the county’s allotment of $166 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds. The money going to the community foundation can be used for “stimulus grants” to organizations to cover operating expenses, offsetting their revenue losses. Until now, grants were limited to the organizations' direct expenses related to COVID-19.

The board also voted to distribute $2.7 million in CARES Act money to towns and volunteer fire departments in Douglas County who requested funding.

County Board Chair Clare Duda said the county needs to distribute all $166 million in federal money by the end of the year. Douglas County plans to reserve about $2 million for unforeseen expenses in December, so Duda said he contacted the community foundation about handling the remaining $8 million.