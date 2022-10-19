Douglas County attorney candidates square off over experience, abortion, reforms

The challenger for Douglas County attorney has likened the role to that of a hospital president.

Such an executive is a leader, not somebody who is in the operating room everyday, said challenger Dave Pantos, who has no post-law school experience in front of a jury.

“You don’t expect the president of the hospital to be doing surgery every day,” Pantos has said. “It’s a similar kind of thing.”

Current Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who has 100 to 150 felony jury trials on his résumé, said he’s still in the “operating room” — that is, the courtroom — and knows how essential that knowledge is. Kleine picked a different hospital analogy.

“If you’re going to have heart surgery — a complex, very important thing — would you want the person that’s overseeing the heart surgery team to be somebody who’s never done a heart procedure before?” Kleine asked. “There’s all kinds of complexities in criminal cases — questions about the admissibility of forensic evidence, DNA, cellphone data, video evidence, on and on.

“This isn’t a race for student council.”

Perhaps the surgery analogy is fitting. If not bloody, the race at least has gotten both sides’ blood pumping in the last week or so.

At stake: The county attorney, who makes $208,000 a year, oversees an office of 60 attorneys who prosecute 4,400 felonies each year, handle juvenile delinquent and parental abandonment cases, advise the Douglas County Board and represent the county on civil matters.

On one side is Kleine, 69, a Republican who has prosecuted cases for 35 of his 45 years as an attorney, with 10 years of criminal defense work mixed in. On the other side is Pantos, 52, a Democrat and a 25-year attorney who bills himself as a big-picture person who wants to reform criminal justice and help reduce prison overcrowding.

It isn’t unusual for a race for the state’s highest-paid elected position to have its share of fireworks. But this race offered something different last week: false claims.

In his most recent TV ad for his candidacy, Pantos claimed that August was the “worst month in a decade” for Omaha homicides. He added this kicker: “And Don Kleine doesn’t care.”

Pantos also said he has “spent decades in the courtroom.”

Neither claim is backed by facts.

Omaha police listed seven homicides in August. A review of a decade of Omaha police data shows four months with at least that many homicides, and three with more. Omaha saw nine homicides in January 2015, eight in May 2015 and eight in December 2015. Further perspective: While it’s fair to say homicides spiked in August, the 2022 homicide count is currently trending below Omaha’s 10-year average of 34 homicides a year.

As for Pantos’ experience, it is true that he has been an attorney for 26 years — 2½ decades. It is not clear that he has “spent decades in a courtroom.”

Pantos did not respond to World-Herald requests to explain that statement.

In an interview before that ad aired, Pantos acknowledged he has not had a jury trial in Douglas County Court, Douglas County District Court or U.S. District Court in Omaha. Nor has he prosecuted or defended anyone in a criminal jury trial, beyond his yearlong stint as a certified third-year law student helping prosecutors in the Bloomington (Ind.) City Attorney’s Office. And he said he had not done any post-law school criminal work beyond infraction-level offenses.

Out of law school, the New Jersey native spent three years representing clients in worker’s compensation cases in an administrative law court in Denver. He then worked for six years at Legal Services of New Jersey, a Legal Aid equivalent that handles civil matters on behalf of low-income clients.

Since 2009, he has spent the vast majority of his career in a campaign office or a boardroom rather than a courtroom. In 2009, he took over as executive director of Legal Aid of Nebraska, where his primary job was raising money and managing a group of 30 to 40 attorneys. He was forced out of that job in 2014 after he had an affair with and promoted a subordinate. Asked about that removal, Pantos initially denied the affair. Two days later, he admitted it but denied promoting the woman because of the affair.

He went on to run the nonprofit Autism Action Partnership for three years. He then ran the ultimately unsuccessful campaigns of 2nd District congressional candidate Kara Eastman and Omaha mayoral hopeful RJ Neary.

Last year, he threw his hat into representing Omahans on the brink of eviction. Court records indicate he has represented tenants facing eviction both as a paid attorney and a volunteer for the past 15 months. Those eviction cases, along with infractions he has handled on behalf of a few clients, appear to be the extent of his courtroom experience in the past 13 years.

The World-Herald interviewed Pantos about his knowledge of the basics of a criminal court case.

Asked what the evidentiary standard was to bind a felony case over to district court, Pantos said “preponderance of the evidence.” Told the standard is probable cause, Pantos said: “Yeah. Preponderance. Same.” Preponderance is a standard used in civil cases or in very rare criminal hearings, such as when the defense tries to prove their client not guilty by reason of insanity.

Asked about the process by which a defense attorney challenges the binding over of a felony, Pantos paused the interview. “I mean, I’m just wondering if any candidate for any office is getting this kind of questioning,” he said.

A reporter asked him if he didn’t think a county attorney needed to know criminal process.

“I mean, I’ll say this, you know, I promise and am fully prepared to lead a top Douglas County Attorney’s Office that will be focused on public safety and preventing crime,” he said. “I think you need someone who’s going to be a good leader, a great manager, someone who can make sure we have the right team. That’s why I think having a great chief deputy who does have significant criminal trial experience is absolutely essential.”

Pantos said he has two people in mind for chief deputy but wouldn’t give names. Kleine countered that he and his chief deputy, Brenda Beadle, have a combined 60 years of prosecuting murders and other felonies, as well as advising detectives and mentoring deputy county attorneys.

Pantos was quick to take on Kleine on other topics.

The following are gathered from interviews with the candidates and from their responses last week at a Southwest Omaha Neighborhood Alliance community forum that was moderated by the League of Women Voters.

Abortion

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s right to seek an abortion in the first trimester.

Many of Nebraska’s Republican state senators say they want to institute a ban on abortions, though it’s not clear what the ban will look like and whether it will include exceptions for a woman who is the victim of rape or incest and for the health of the mother.

Pantos, who is Catholic, has declared that he will not prosecute women seeking an abortion in any case; nor will he prosecute any doctor who performs such a procedure. “I’ve made a point to say, ‘If they criminalize abortion in Nebraska, we’re not gonna (prosecute).’ I’m the only candidate who will say that.”

Kleine, also Catholic, says he does not know what the Legislature will do as far as a ban. Kleine said he will not prosecute in cases of abortions after rape or incest. He won’t prosecute in the case of an abortion undertaken to save a mother’s life.

Kleine said it’s unethical for Pantos to declare he will never prosecute when he “doesn’t know what the facts and circumstances are of a case.”

Kleine brought up one hypothetical. What if a woman who is nine months pregnant breaks up with her boyfriend and seeks out an abortion to get revenge on the boyfriend? “Even pro-choice people might say, ‘You know, I have a problem with that,’” Kleine said.

He noted that abortion laws have long been on the books — Nebraska currently outlaws abortion after 20 weeks. Neither Omaha police nor any other law enforcement agency has brought a case to him, nor has he prosecuted one. “It’s never been an issue,” Kleine said. He called Pantos’ allusion to Texas attorneys prosecuting miscarriages “misleading and just not true” when it comes to Douglas County.

“It’s just pandering and trying to put fear into people’s heads,” Kleine said. “(Each case) depends on the facts or circumstances, depends on what the law is. I would vow to be fair and just in assessing the facts of each case and use my discretion appropriately in every case.”

Criminal justice reform

Pantos has made this a linchpin of his campaign. He points to the fact that Nebraska’s prisons are overcrowded. At the same time, he says, the county needs to be tougher on gun crimes.

A World-Herald analysis found that Nebraska, with its already overcrowded system, is among just two states where prison populations are still growing. Pantos said Kleine failed the state when he helped lead the fight against a reform bill that had been proposed by a bipartisan group of state senators. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln fought the final version of the bill, leaving it seven votes shy of advancing.

Pantos said the county attorney of the state’s most-populous county has a chance to influence policy. He said he wants the state to pursue common-sense adjustments, such as sharply reducing jam-outs — the number of inmates who are sent back into society without programming or parole. He wants the state to increase parole eligibility for prisoners who are elderly and no longer a danger to society. And he wants to take advantage of grant funding and partnerships with mental health agencies such as Community Alliance to “divert as many offenders as possible away from the criminal justice system and into mental health treatment.”

Pantos said Kleine has “already said we can’t do things differently — we can’t do this, we can’t do that ... these reforms are too much. I think it’s time to actually bring someone in with the energy and the vision and determination to actually bring about criminal justice reform that works for our community and keeps our streets safe on the one hand but it’s more fair and equal on the other.”

Kleine said his office has a twofold formula: give second chances to those who have earned them and prosecute those who are dangerous and need time away from society.

Kleine said he is open to reform but didn’t agree with changes that he felt would have compromised public safety. One example: The Legislature had planned earlier parole eligibility for prisoners, but the state had yet to establish re-entry programming for those same parolees. Another issue: The bill would have reduced any drug possession case to an automatic misdemeanor.

On the latter, Kleine said he was concerned that making every drug possession case a misdemeanor would remove incentive for defendants to work to get sober. Under Douglas County’s drug court, which Kleine helped establish in 1997, defendants can avoid a felony conviction if they successfully continue employment, complete therapy and stay sober. “If it’s automatically a misdemeanor, it takes away their incentive to get better,” Kleine said. “It would destroy drug court.”

Kleine noted that his office has other problem-solving courts, such as young adult court, veterans court, diversion and mental health diversion. Combined, the problem-solving courts annually give about 350 defendants a chance to avoid a felony conviction. Kleine did not have stats on how many succeed.

Kleine said Pantos’ focus on prison overcrowding is more befitting a state senator who proposes legislation or monitors prisons. A county attorney’s primary job, he said, is to enforce laws — something he said Pantos has no experience in.

“I’m not against reforms that are well thought out,” Kleine said. “One of the biggest things in (last session’s) bill, was ‘Let’s expand problem-solving courts.’ We were the innovators — we take calls from people across the state asking if they can get people into our programs. Those programs are extremely effective.”

Coming Thursday: Kleine and Pantos duel over support for Donald Trump, turnover in the County Attorney’s Office and the slaying that injected politics into the race.