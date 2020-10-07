Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine switches to GOP after Democrats' critical resolution

Kleine has said that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine also questioned whether Franklin presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night.

Other Republicans scheduled to attend the Wednesday afternoon press conference are U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

"There just isn’t any room left in the Nebraska Democratic Party for moderate individuals who resist adopting an ideology that scorns our country and its past. Republicans will always be welcoming to law-abiding folks who respect law enforcement and want to live in safe, prosperous communities," said Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kleine arrived at the Douglas County Election Commission at about 2 p.m. Wednesday to change his party affiliation to Republican. The press conference was scheduled to be held outside the main office of the Douglas County Election Commission.

Kleine did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement Wednesday that Democrats win elections "when we stand up for our values and stand with communities that are hurting."