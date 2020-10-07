Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine switches to GOP after Democrats' critical resolution

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, a longtime Democrat, has switched to the Republican Party.
The Nebraska Republican Party touted the change in a press release Wednesday morning, noting Kleine would be joined at a press conference by top state Republicans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
Kleine, one of the highest-profile elected officials among Nebraska Democrats, is leaving after the state Democratic Party's state central committee passed a resolution Sept. 26 criticizing him.
The resolution took issue with Kleine's statements about the shooting death of a Black man, James Scurlock, by a white business owner, Jake Gardner, during a Black Lives Matter protest on May 30.
The resolution said Kleine's words and actions helped perpetuate white supremacy. Kleine has said the party's rebuke might prompt him to leave the Democratic Party.
Kleine declined to charge Gardner, saying that evidence pointed to self-defense. A grand jury, led by former federal prosecutor Fred Franklin, later charged Gardner with four felonies, including manslaughter. Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Kleine has said that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine also questioned whether Franklin presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night.
Other Republicans scheduled to attend the Wednesday afternoon press conference are U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
"There just isn’t any room left in the Nebraska Democratic Party for moderate individuals who resist adopting an ideology that scorns our country and its past. Republicans will always be welcoming to law-abiding folks who respect law enforcement and want to live in safe, prosperous communities," said Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.
Kleine arrived at the Douglas County Election Commission at about 2 p.m. Wednesday to change his party affiliation to Republican. The press conference was scheduled to be held outside the main office of the Douglas County Election Commission.
Kleine did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement Wednesday that Democrats win elections "when we stand up for our values and stand with communities that are hurting."
"Our State Central Committee passed a resolution dealing with systemic racism," she said. "We are not going to be a party that asks for Nebraskans’ votes and then tells them today's not the day to bring up something uncomfortable."
She has said the resolution wasn't meant to condemn Kleine or ask him to resign. It meant to communicate displeasure with his comments about the case.
Precious McKesson, the state Democrats’ Black Caucus chair and a central committee member, introduced the resolution for party activist Ja Keen Fox. Fox, who led protests outside Kleine’s west Omaha neighborhood this summer, said the resolution was the “moral and ethical” thing to do to make the party more inviting to Black and brown voters and to hold fellow Democrats accountable.
He said Kleine rushed to judgment in the case and treated Gardner differently from how a person of color would have been treated.
Kleine has described the resolution as a personal attack on him "and the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and make decisions based on the law and the evidence and not on emotion and public pressure."
Leaders with the Omaha Federation of Labor and local law enforcement have criticized the resolution as unfair to Kleine.
