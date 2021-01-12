Douglas County board allocates $2 million of COVID relief money for small businesses

Mike Boyle, Maureen Boyle, and Mike Friend joined Cavanaugh in voting for the aid. Mary Ann Borgeson and Chris Rodgers voted no, and P.J. Morgan abstained.

“I think we’re opening a Pandora’s box on this and giving wrong hope for business,” Borgeson said. “We are picking and choosing an industry, when I have been contacted by many other industries in this county for help. And I have directed them to the state, or just flat out said the county has taken a position that we are not going to fund businesses because there’s not enough money in our pocket to do it.”

The $2 million for utility assistance will be given to the Dollar Energy Fund to distribute to Douglas County residents who are struggling to pay bills to Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District.

The board postponed for two weeks a decision on Mike Boyle’s proposal to give $2 million to the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to distribute as rent assistance.