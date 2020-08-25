Douglas County Board allocates $30 million in COVID-19 aid to Omaha

The coronavirus-created hole in Omaha's city budget will be filled now that the Douglas County Board has agreed to allocate $30 million in federal relief funds to Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday.
The County Board voted 7-0 Tuesday to allot the money to the city, ending weeks of tension between county and city officials. It's part of $166 million in CARES Act relief aid that the federal government sent to the county to disperse to local governments. Combined with $30 million from the State of Nebraska's share of CARES money and about $20 million in city expense cuts, the county's vote will make Omaha whole, Stothert said.
"I've always promised you and all the citizens of Omaha that I would fight for what is best for Omaha," she said in a press conference. "And today, I really want to thank Douglas County Board Chair Clare Duda ... and all the Douglas County commissioners for approving $30 million in CARES Act funding for the City of Omaha."
The city had estimated it would have a budget shortfall this year of about $90 million because of the pandemic. But property taxes and some other revenue came in better than expected, so with cost-cutting measures, the city's projected shortfall is now about $72 million, the mayor said.
Technically, the federal money can't be used to offset revenue losses; it's just for expenses related to COVID-19. But a recent widening of the regulations allows reimbursement of all police and fire payroll costs for March, April and May. That meant that Omaha qualified for $60 million in all, including direct COVID-19 expenses.
"We felt like that was the right amount," Stothert said. "We didn't want to ask too much, and we wanted to be very accurate and cover the guidelines for all those expenses that were eligible."
Asked whether she felt the city has been treated fairly, the mayor smiled and said: "Today I do."
"I felt like I fought for Omaha because Omaha is the biggest city in the state, we had the biggest revenue loss, we have the biggest budget, we have the biggest police department and fire department, and we were hit the hardest," Stothert said.
The County Board has said for months that it intended to give Omaha $25 million, to match $25 million from the state. Last week the Governor's Office said it would allocate $30 million to the City of Omaha based on the guidelines about public safety payroll.
At the County Board meeting Tuesday, Duda seemed surprised that the matching $30 million from the county won unanimous approval. Board Member Marc Kraft, who has been attending meetings by Zoom throughout the pandemic because of health concerns, attended the meeting in person Tuesday, apparently in anticipation of a close vote.
"Maybe we really are partners after all," Duda said at the meeting.
Later, at the press conference with Stothert, Duda said he was thrilled that the county and city were able to come to agreement. Stothert thanked Ricketts as well as each County Board member by name.
"I hope this shows that governmental entities can work together and can get things done, and can do what's right for the citizens that they serve," Stothert said.
She said the city will soon start reopening libraries. Laura Marlane, Omaha Public Library executive director, said she hopes four branch libraries will open in about four weeks: Millard, Abrahams, Washington and either Willa Cather or South Omaha, depending on Metropolitan Community College's reopening status.
By Oct. 1, Marlane said, she hopes all Omaha libraries will be reopened, with safety measures and restrictions including a mask mandate.
The city also will move to reopen community centers that have been closed since spring. Saddlebrook, A.V. Sorensen and Florence Community Centers are likely to open by Sept. 20, said Tracy Stratman, recreation manager in the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, and the rest by mid-October.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,
