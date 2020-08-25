Douglas County Board allocates $30 million in COVID-19 aid to Omaha

Technically, the federal money can't be used to offset revenue losses; it's just for expenses related to COVID-19. But a recent widening of the regulations allows reimbursement of all police and fire payroll costs for March, April and May. That meant that Omaha qualified for $60 million in all, including direct COVID-19 expenses.

"We felt like that was the right amount," Stothert said. "We didn't want to ask too much, and we wanted to be very accurate and cover the guidelines for all those expenses that were eligible."

Asked whether she felt the city has been treated fairly, the mayor smiled and said: "Today I do."

"I felt like I fought for Omaha because Omaha is the biggest city in the state, we had the biggest revenue loss, we have the biggest budget, we have the biggest police department and fire department, and we were hit the hardest," Stothert said.