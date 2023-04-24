A resolution scheduled for a vote Tuesday would move Douglas County much closer to building two new mental health treatment facilities, for an estimated $60 million, in downtown Omaha.

The proposal on the County Board agenda calls for erecting two new structures near the Douglas County Jail. One new building, to be constructed at 1601 Jackson St., would become the new home of the Douglas County Community Mental Health Center, which is currently housed inside the county’s long-term care center at 4102 Woolworth Ave. The county also would build a mental health unit that would be connected to the jail. The proposal also calls for a parking garage.

The county would use $58 million in federal pandemic recovery and relief funds to pay for the project. That consists of $50 million from the county’s 2022 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment, and $8 million in CARES Act funding, according to the resolution. The remaining cost would come from the county’s general fund.

More County Board action would need to be taken before construction would begin. But if the board approves the resolution Tuesday, it would commit the county to pursuing the two-building project as its preferred option for addressing mental health facility needs that the board identified in 2022 as a major priority for the ARPA money.

The resolution would direct county staff “to take the necessary steps to initiate the mental health community improvement projects . . . ,” the agenda reads.

“This is the final vote to basically say this is what we're moving forward with,” County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said. “And then we'll work the details of that project with those two facilities located on the same campus.”

The board meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.

The County Board has been discussing for months how to address two sets of needs: addressing the increasing numbers of people in jail with mental illnesses, and moving the Community Mental Health Center out of the county’s nursing home.

A consultant has suggested other options, including a joint facility near the jail that would house treatment for people in jail and the general public. The one on the agenda Tuesday is essentially a concept that the county’s consultant on the effort, Carlson West Povondra Architects, presented at a meeting of the board April 4.

There has been substantial debate on the topic, and that is likely to continue Tuesday. Board member Jim Cavanaugh has pressed the board to consider an alternative plan involving renovations of the Douglas County Health Center building, and in the jail. He said it would be less expensive.

Locating community mental health near the jail would stigmatize the treatment, Cavanaugh said. His proposal calls for using a consortium including the county, University of Nebraska Medical Center and the VA Medical Center.

Board member Roger Garcia, who declined to comment Monday on which way he’s leaning, said the vote is unlikely to be unanimous. Garcia, whose district includes the area in question, said the board had talked about five options during its multiple meetings on the topic.

"This is basically the resolution and the vote to give the staff direction on which way the board will actually go, at least for a majority vote, so that we don't just do spinning wheels on five options, but we actually lock down one of these options,” Garcia said.

