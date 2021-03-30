Douglas County Board gives support for study of potential Thomas Creek Dam

The County Board has no actual jurisdiction over the issue. But it has thrown its political weight on the farmers' side in the past. Over the past month, both sides — one week the farmers, another week NRD officials and a Nebraska Furniture Mart lawyer — have made their case at board meetings.

On Tuesday, the board tried to thread the needle. It passed a resolution to support an independent economic feasibility analysis of the Thomas Creek Dam and the entire Corps/NRD study by a UNO professor, Steven Shultz. He has criticized NRD proposals in the past for not fully considering economic feasibility of its projects. The resolution also expresses support for considering alternatives to a dam, such as low-impact development and restoring natural ecosystems.

The Washington County Board last week approved spending $15,000 for the study, which could cost $30,000. But the Douglas County resolution does not commit any Douglas County money for the study, as had been proposed in a resolution that was pulled from the board agenda March 23. Instead, the county will provide data to Shultz. County Board member Maureen Boyle, who proposed the resolution, said she didn't want to appear to be taking sides.