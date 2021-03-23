Douglas County Board honors Dr. Joe Stothert for improving Omaha emergency care

Jean Stothert said her husband "took care of other people and he saved lives. And he didn't want anybody to take care of him or to save his life. Our heart breaks for the loss of him."

She said she has received many letters from people who have had a suicide in their families.

"One of the most touching letters was from a former police officer who lost his wife to suicide after a 32-year addiction to pain meds," Stothert said. "It touched me because he said, 'I am writing this letter to give you hope, and to let you know that life will go on, and you can smile again.'"

The mayor urged the County Board to "continue to make it a priority to care for people's mental health."

Her daughter, Elizabeth Leddy, took the occasion Tuesday to speak directly to people who are suffering from depression.

"To kind of reflect off what my mom had just said, I just ask you that if anybody here, anybody listening today, is feeling any hopelessness, to ask for help," Leddy said. "I think if we want to learn anything from this, it's that if you're starting to feel sad, feeling down, feeling depressed, feeling suicidal, to ask for help."

