Douglas County Board honors Dr. Joe Stothert for improving Omaha emergency care

The Douglas County Board honored Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's late husband Tuesday, and she and her daughter urged the community and individuals to make mental health a priority.
"I want to thank you and everyone in the city," Stothert told the board, which passed a resolution honoring Dr. Joseph Stothert's life and contributions to the community. "There's been definitely an outpouring of support. I've literally received thousands of cards and texts and emails."
Joseph Stothert, a 72-year-old trauma surgeon who worked as a critical care physician at Nebraska Medicine, fatally shot himself March 5. The County Board honored him Tuesday for his service as medical director for the Omaha Fire Department, Douglas County 911, Metro Community College and Eppley Airfield, and for helping develop Omaha's hospital trauma system.
"Dr. Stothert will be remembered as compassionate and committed to his family, excellent patient care, medical training and education, and service to the City of Omaha and Douglas County," the resolution said. County Board Vice Chairman Chris Rodgers read the resolution aloud during the board's Tuesday morning meeting, with Mayor Stothert and her family in attendance.
Jean Stothert said her husband "took care of other people and he saved lives. And he didn't want anybody to take care of him or to save his life. Our heart breaks for the loss of him."
She said she has received many letters from people who have had a suicide in their families.
"One of the most touching letters was from a former police officer who lost his wife to suicide after a 32-year addiction to pain meds," Stothert said. "It touched me because he said, 'I am writing this letter to give you hope, and to let you know that life will go on, and you can smile again.'"
The mayor urged the County Board to "continue to make it a priority to care for people's mental health."
Her daughter, Elizabeth Leddy, took the occasion Tuesday to speak directly to people who are suffering from depression.
"To kind of reflect off what my mom had just said, I just ask you that if anybody here, anybody listening today, is feeling any hopelessness, to ask for help," Leddy said. "I think if we want to learn anything from this, it's that if you're starting to feel sad, feeling down, feeling depressed, feeling suicidal, to ask for help."
