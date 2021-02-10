Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh won't run for Omaha mayor

Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh will not mount a campaign for Omaha mayor, he announced Wednesday.
Cavanaugh, a Democrat in his second term representing parts of south-central Omaha on the County Board, said his focus will remain on the board's work of providing pandemic relief money to those in need.
"A mayor's race would require 100% of my time and focus, and pandemic assistance requires all of my attention," Cavanaugh said in a video. "I can't do both."
He said he had assembled a campaign team that had collected sufficient signatures to get his name on the ballot. Had Cavanaugh decided to run, he would have added a wrinkle to the race that already features a number of Democrats vying to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert.
Cavanaugh comes from one of Omaha's legacy political families. He has earned a reputation as a vocal opponent of the county's $120 million courthouse annex and juvenile detention center project.
The city primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11.
Omaha's mayors from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports