Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh won't run for Omaha mayor
Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh will not mount a campaign for Omaha mayor, he announced Wednesday.

Jim Cavanaugh 2021

Jim Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh, a Democrat in his second term representing parts of south-central Omaha on the County Board, said his focus will remain on the board's work of providing pandemic relief money to those in need.

"A mayor's race would require 100% of my time and focus, and pandemic assistance requires all of my attention," Cavanaugh said in a video. "I can't do both."

He said he had assembled a campaign team that had collected sufficient signatures to get his name on the ballot. Had Cavanaugh decided to run, he would have added a wrinkle to the race that already features a number of Democrats vying to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert.

Cavanaugh comes from one of Omaha's legacy political families. He has earned a reputation as a vocal opponent of the county's $120 million courthouse annex and juvenile detention center project.

The city primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11.

Omaha's mayors from the beginning to now

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

