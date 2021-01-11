Douglas County Board members propose millions for rent help, other COVID relief

The proposals are likely to generate lively discussion at the board’s first meeting with two newly elected members: Mike Friend and Maureen Boyle . Friend replaced Clare Duda. Maureen Boyle replaced Marc Kraft. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St.

Also, Mike Boyle will ask the board to rescind the hotly debated action it took in December, during Duda’s and Kraft’s last meeting on the board, to allocate an additional $10 million to the justice center project. The measure passed 5-1. Boyle was opposed to it, but he voted for it so he could try to overturn it after Friend and Maureen Boyle joined the board. Under the County Board’s rules, a member has to be on the prevailing side of a vote in order to make a motion to rescind it.