Douglas County Board members propose millions for rent help, other COVID relief

The Douglas County Board will consider proposals Tuesday — including mental health services and assistance with rent, food and utilities — for what to do with unspent CARES Act coronavirus relief funds from 2020.
The board also will consider a motion to rescind its vote in December to allocate $10 million to the county’s justice center construction project.
The proposals all have to do with federal CARES Act money that is currently in Douglas County’s general fund reserves.
Board member Jim Cavanaugh is proposing resolutions to allocate $2 million for utility assistance and another $2 million for small businesses in the food, beverage, entertainment and hospitality industry.
Another resolution, sponsored by Mike Boyle, P.J. Morgan and Cavanaugh, would allocate $2 million to the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless for rent assistance for Douglas County residents affected by the pandemic.
A fourth resolution, proposed by Rodgers and Mary Ann Borgeson, calls for spending $2 million for rent assistance, $2 million for food assistance and $6 million for mental health services.
The discussion comes as further federal assistance could be on the way. The County Board is also expected to vote on whether to apply for a share of the $25 billion for rent and utility assistance going to states as part of the new federal COVID relief bill, passed by Congress last month.
The proposals are likely to generate lively discussion at the board’s first meeting with two newly elected members: Mike Friend and Maureen Boyle. Friend replaced Clare Duda. Maureen Boyle replaced Marc Kraft. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St.
Also, Mike Boyle will ask the board to rescind the hotly debated action it took in December, during Duda’s and Kraft’s last meeting on the board, to allocate an additional $10 million to the justice center project. The measure passed 5-1. Boyle was opposed to it, but he voted for it so he could try to overturn it after Friend and Maureen Boyle joined the board. Under the County Board’s rules, a member has to be on the prevailing side of a vote in order to make a motion to rescind it.
