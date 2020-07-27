You are the owner of this article.
Douglas County Board of Health votes unanimously to support mask mandate
Douglas County Board of Health votes unanimously to support mask mandate

The Douglas County Board of Health has called a special meeting for 8 a.m. Monday to consider a mask mandate in Omaha and Douglas County.

The Douglas County Board of Health on Monday voted unanimously to support a mask mandate in Omaha and the county.

With a 5-0 vote, board members signaled to County Health Director Adi Pour that they support her exercising her power to implement a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A Monday morning public hearing on the resolution attracted several opponents. Some said they’re happy to wear masks in certain settings but that a mandate by the government to do so would be a step too far.

Others expressed concerns that masks prevent their children from developing healthy immune systems. And some said fears about the virus are overblown.

“Why are we making a mountain out of a mole hill,” Seth Paulson of Valley said.

Pour pushed back against those who questioned public health data.

She said she felt comfortable about local case trends around the Fourth of July. But week by week since the holiday, cases have risen, and Pour said the time is right for a mandate.

She said she received about 100 emails over the weekend about a possible mandate. About 60 of those were for such a measure, 30 were against and 10 were neutral.

Among those who sent letters of support included four members of the Omaha City Council; the Metro Omaha Medical Society; senior officials of Nebraska Furniture Mart; and someone who works in an intensive care unit.

“All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their community,” Pour said.

Omaha city attorneys are working to draft language of an order for Omaha, Pour said. County officials will be doing the same for the rest of the county.

An order in Omaha could be ready by the end of the week. It could go into effect early next week.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald.

