Douglas County Board of Health votes unanimously to support mask mandate

The Douglas County Board of Health on Monday voted unanimously to support a mask mandate in Omaha and the county.

With a 5-0 vote, board members signaled to County Health Director Adi Pour that they support her exercising her power to implement a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A Monday morning public hearing on the resolution attracted several opponents. Some said they’re happy to wear masks in certain settings but that a mandate by the government to do so would be a step too far.

Others expressed concerns that masks prevent their children from developing healthy immune systems. And some said fears about the virus are overblown.

“Why are we making a mountain out of a mole hill,” Seth Paulson of Valley said.

Pour pushed back against those who questioned public health data.

She said she felt comfortable about local case trends around the Fourth of July. But week by week since the holiday, cases have risen, and Pour said the time is right for a mandate.

She said she received about 100 emails over the weekend about a possible mandate. About 60 of those were for such a measure, 30 were against and 10 were neutral.