Douglas County Board OKs $130,000 for voting drop box video surveillance

Praising the county election commissioner for running fair and accurate elections, the Douglas County Board on Tuesday granted his request for $130,000 in federal funds for video surveillance of voting drop boxes.

The four Democrats and three Republicans on the board voted unanimously to approve the request from Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, a Republican appointed by GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts.

"I just want to congratulate you again on your excellent service to the voters of our community in providing free, fair and accurate elections to us," County Board Member Jim Cavanaugh, a Democrat, told Kruse and Chief Deputy Election Commissioner Chris Carrithers. "Thank you very much."

The money will come out of Douglas County's $110 million allotment of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic recovery money. Kruse said he hopes to have the surveillance system installed at the county's 13 drop boxes in time for the November general election. He said the $130,000 will cover the cost of the system for five years.

Kruse reiterated Tuesday that he wants the cameras as a proactive security measure. He said there haven't been any problems related to the drop boxes, despite a dramatic increase in early voting with most voters returning their ballots by drop box.

"I want to stress we haven't had any problems," Kruse told the board Tuesday. "But in the event there's a natural disaster, or an accident, or somebody is reporting an issue, it will just make the process a lot cleaner, a lot quicker to determine what's going on. And we just feel like it's always better to be proactive than reactive."

County Board Members P.J. Morgan and Mike Friend asked that the project be funded from their portion of discretionary funds each board member gets to allocate, provided that the expense is qualified and the full board approves. Morgan said Kruse and his staff have done a great job managing elections and he's not concerned about voter fraud.

"I am concerned that somebody could hit (a drop box) or anything could happen, and it's good for us to know what takes place," Morgan said.

