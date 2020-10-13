Douglas County Board passes resolution expressing 'strong support' for Don Kleine

The state Democratic Party then passed a resolution that included “denouncing the actions of elected Democrat Don Kleine in his handling of the James Scurlock case in a way that perpetuated white supremacy and sparked deep division in Omaha.”

On Tuesday, Omahan Cheryl Weston was one of several people who urged the County Board not to pass the resolution supporting Kleine. Weston said the resolution was political.

“This is not your responsibility,” Weston said. “Your responsibility is to us in the community.”

State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who is running against Rodgers as a write-in candidate, told the board: “Don’t make a bad situation worse.”

“Exercise statepersonship and just let this go away,” Chambers said.

Borgeson said the resolution was not political. She said that she had thought of the idea before Kleine changed parties and that she had changed the original draft at Rodgers’ request to remove any partisan references.