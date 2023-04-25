Concerns about cost led the Douglas County Board to postpone a vote Tuesday on taking a major step toward building new mental health facilities near the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha.

The postponement came at the last minute as the board was about to vote on a resolution to move forward on the project, estimated to cost a combined $60 million.

The resolution, put forward by board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson, called for launching capital improvement projects to erect two structures. One would be an addition to the Douglas County Jail and serve people in jail. The other, nearby at 1601 Jackson St., would house the Douglas County Community Health Center, which currently occupies part of the Douglas County Health Center near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue. The community facility would provide short-time inpatient as well as outpatient care.

Most of the construction costs would come from federal pandemic recovery and relief money. The board would use $50 million of the county's 2021 American Rescue Plan Act allotment, plus $8 million from previous CARES Act funding that the county had set aside for mental health.

The resolution appeared to have the votes to pass after debate and a public hearing Tuesday. But County Board Member P.J. Morgan moved to table it, saying he was concerned about the costs of the Community Mental Health Center portion of the project.

The board voted 4-3 to table the resolution. Jim Cavanaugh, Mike Friend and Maureen Boyle joined Morgan in voting yes. Borgeson, Chris Rodgers and Roger Garcia voted against the postponement.

Morgan said he wants a more solid cost estimate for the whole project. He said he also has concerns that the community mental health center portion of the project would be too expensive, an opinion that several people also expressed during the public hearing. Morgan also said operating costs could strap future county budgets.

"I really want to be careful about the expenses," he said.

A 35,200-square-foot community mental health center, with 20 beds, would cost about $23.5 million, according to a consultant's presentation to the County Board on April 4. The 37,000-square-foot jail addition would cost about $34 million, according to the presentation.

Morgan also said he wants to find out how proposed state legislation might effect opportunities to collaborate with the state. He said after the meeting Tuesday that he has reached out to county public properties staff to help get a more firm cost estimate.

During the meeting, it appeared that the vote would be postponed for two weeks. But Morgan said afterward that it is likely to come back in three weeks, on May 16.

