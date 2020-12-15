Douglas County Board votes to add $10 million for justice center project

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to allocate $10 million to its controversial justice center construction project with money that came from the county government’s share of federal coronavirus relief aid.
The 5-1 vote came after hours of rancorous debate and testimony from a parade of people opposing the move. Board member Jim Cavanaugh voted against it. Board member P.J. Morgan abstained from voting.
In an unusual maneuver, a board member who opposed the expenditure, Mike Boyle, joined Clare Duda, Marc Kraft, Chris Rodgers and Mary Ann Borgeson in voting yes. Boyle said he voted yes because he wants to try to reverse the decision in January, when Kraft and Duda will no longer be on the board. By being on the prevailing side, he may be able to introduce a motion to rescind the decision, but it’s unclear whether that will work.
Tuesday’s meeting was Duda’s and Kraft’s last on the board. Duda was defeated in the election by Mike Friend. Kraft did not seek re-election. He will be replaced by Maureen Boyle.
The $10 million will go to pay additional costs for the county’s planned $120 justice center complex, which includes a courthouse annex and juvenile detention center. Duda said more than $3 million will go toward changes, such as anti-microbial surfaces and larger conference rooms, made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. About $7 million will pay for costs caused by inflation while the project was delayed due to a lawsuit, Duda has said.
The added expenditure for the project would have been controversial regardless, as the battle over the juvenile detention center and the funding mechanism has been bitter since it was proposed more than two years ago. But it was even more heated because of the connection to federal coronavirus relief aid.
Douglas County received $166 million from Congress through the CARES Act to fund certain local COVID-19 relief expenses. Of that money, the Douglas County Board voted in September to allocate $26.5 million to offset Douglas County's public safety and public health expenses.
Like the combined $60 million in federal funds that the County Board and State of Nebraska allocated to the City of Omaha for reimbursement of police and fire salaries, the allocation was allowed by federal regulations and the county board is free to spend the money as it sees fit, Duda said.
“This board voted unanimously two months ago to transfer $26.5 million of CARES Act to the county general fund,” Duda said.
But Cavanaugh, who has consistently opposed the new juvenile detention center, called spending the $10 million on the justice center project “money laundering” being done by “lame ducks” Duda and Kraft on their way out the door. Cavanaugh and Boyle said the $10 million should go to such needs as rent assistance and food aid instead.
“We need to help people,” Cavanaugh said. “We need to take the money that Washington sent here to help people and deliver it. The first of the year when we come back, we will revisit this issue and correct what I think has been concocted behind closed doors here today as a basic theft of relief funds.”
Duda objected, calling Cavanaugh a “master of misdirection” who has been been milking his opposition to the project for publicity and attention for two years.
“These aren’t CARES Act funds,” Duda said. “I tried to clarify that from the beginning, I tried to show why they’re not, but it sure makes good sound bites to pretend they are.”
It’s unclear if Boyle’s maneuver to reverse the decision on the $10 million can work. Regardless, will not be the last debate about this issue. The county also voted unanimously in November to transfer any unspent CARES Act funds after Dec. 31 to the county’s general fund.
That’s expected to be about another $10 million, bringing the total in CARES Act funding in the general fund to $36 million. That means that even if the $10 million that was voted on Tuesday does go to the justice center project, the county still will have about $26 million in its general fund reserves from the CARES Act.
The County Board can spend that at its discretion, including for food or rent assistance or other human needs.
