Douglas County Board votes to add $10 million for justice center project

“We need to help people,” Cavanaugh said. “We need to take the money that Washington sent here to help people and deliver it. The first of the year when we come back, we will revisit this issue and correct what I think has been concocted behind closed doors here today as a basic theft of relief funds.”

Duda objected, calling Cavanaugh a “master of misdirection” who has been been milking his opposition to the project for publicity and attention for two years.

“These aren’t CARES Act funds,” Duda said. “I tried to clarify that from the beginning, I tried to show why they’re not, but it sure makes good sound bites to pretend they are.”

It’s unclear if Boyle’s maneuver to reverse the decision on the $10 million can work. Regardless, will not be the last debate about this issue. The county also voted unanimously in November to transfer any unspent CARES Act funds after Dec. 31 to the county’s general fund.

That’s expected to be about another $10 million, bringing the total in CARES Act funding in the general fund to $36 million. That means that even if the $10 million that was voted on Tuesday does go to the justice center project, the county still will have about $26 million in its general fund reserves from the CARES Act.