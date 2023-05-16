A consultant for the county had suggested options, including a joint facility near the jail that would house treatment for people in jail and the general public. Cavanaugh has pressed the board to consider an alternative plan involving renovations of the Douglas County Health Center building, which he said would be less expensive. He has said the county should explore collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and local hospital systems.

Morgan said Tuesday he believes that such collaboration is possible. He said the county could still use the remaining ARPA money, after the jail addition, for Community Mental Health Center needs. He said philanthropists may contribute.

Board Chair Borgeson was skeptical.

"The private sector and the hospitals and community providers — where were they for the last 14 months?" Borgeson said. "Where have the medical centers been for the last 14, 24, 34 years of us providing this service, and not stepping up to help us provide the services for the most vulnerable in our communities? Because, again, no matter what private-public partnership we do, we're going to be stuck with serving those individuals. And you can just mark my words on that."

She urged the board to listen to the county's corrections and mental health directors as the experts with experience in serving the people to whom the county must provide mental health care.