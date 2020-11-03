Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch leading in tight re-election race

Incumbent Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch was leading challenger Scott Petersen, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s former political director, in a race that was too close to call Tuesday.

The election took place on Esch’s fifth anniversary as county clerk. A Democrat who has worked in the office since 2006, Esch was appointed by the Douglas County Board to the post in 2015, after the death of long-time County Clerk Tom Cavanaugh. Voters elected Esch to a full four-year term in 2016.

Petersen, a 61-year-old Republican business owner and former chairman of the Douglas County GOP, had said it was time for new leadership in the office.

Esch, 37, ran on his record and a vow to continue to make county government records open and accessible to the public. He touted the fact that the County Clerk’s Office budget had gone down in recent years.

