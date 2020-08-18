Douglas County Election Commission makes plea for poll workers on Nov. 3

The Douglas County Election Commission is calling for volunteers to work at polling places because concerns about the coronavirus may keep some regular workers home on Election Day.

While scads of Nebraskans are requesting absentee ballots, election officials want to make sure they have enough workers to staff the polls for people who want to vote in person on Nov. 3.

Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said more volunteers are needed to join drafted poll workers to make the election run smoothly.

Poll workers are paid minimum wage. They will be provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Election officials say they will have procedures to create social distancing and minimize touch points for election workers and voters.