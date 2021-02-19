Douglas County GOP to take up Sasse censure after Trump impeachment vote

Nebraska's U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, may have crossed a line with some Omaha-area Republicans.

The Douglas County Republican Party will take up a resolution on Tuesday to censure and rebuke the Fremont senator.

Earlier this month, several county parties passed censure resolutions to express their anger at Sasse for his repeated criticisms of Trump. But Republicans in the state's most populous county have not weighed in, in part to preserve the perception of GOP unity.

The recent move by the Douglas County GOP comes on the heels of Sasse's Feb. 13 vote, along with six other Republicans, to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection. Trump was acquitted, with 57 votes to convict. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., was one of 43 senators who voted to acquit Trump.

The draft language of the Douglas County resolution, which was confirmed by The World-Herald, says Sasse "betrayed his constituents and supporters" and described the incitement charge against Trump as "baseless and flawed."