Douglas County health board to take up mask mandate Monday

Lancaster County's mask order will be in place through at least Aug. 31.

Councilman Rich Pahls, the third councilman not to sign the letter, said he doesn't endorse the mask requirement. But he said he will support Pour if she decides a mandate is necessary.

Pahls and Melton both noted that many businesses, including Walmart and Baker's, have begun to require customers to wear masks.

A member of the seven-person City Council could add his or her own mask ordinance to a future agenda. Such an ordinance would require a simple majority of four votes to pass. If Stothert decided to veto that ordinance, the council would need five votes to override her veto.

On Thursday, the Republican mayor said she would prefer that every Omahan voluntarily wear a mask when they can’t distance from others. When asked whether she would stand in the way of Pour issuing a mask mandate, Stothert said she and Pour would have to discuss the matter.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday said he's still reviewing the legality of Lincoln's mask mandate and one being considered in Omaha.

He repeated his stance opposing a mandate, although he encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks in public when they can't distance from others.