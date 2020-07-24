Douglas County health board to take up mask mandate Monday

The Douglas County Board of Health has called a special meeting on Monday to discuss a mask requirement in Omaha and the county.
That announcement Friday came shortly after a majority of the Omaha City Council voiced support for a mask requirement in the city, joining a growing body of teachers, health officials and other public figures who say the measure is necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The four Democrats on the officially nonpartisan council signed a letter, dated Friday, that says they're supportive of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour exercising her authority to require masks in indoor spaces.
"This is a simple and practical measure we can all take to help make sure our kids can return to school safely in coming weeks," Councilman Pete Festersen wrote in an email.
The letter was signed by Festersen, Council President Chris Jerram and Councilmen Ben Gray and Vinny Palermo. It was addressed to Pour and members of the Douglas County Board of Health, including president Chris Rodgers.
The three Republican council members did not sign the letter, and Mayor Jean Stothert has said she wants people to wear a mask, but doesn't like the idea of a mandate.
Councilwoman Aimee Melton and Councilman Brinker Harding said businesses and citizens shouldn't need a mandate to act responsibly during the pandemic. Melton said making it a criminal offense to not wear a mask would be an overreach of government.
"I'm following the mandate without being mandated to do it, and I think that most people are responsible enough to do that," Melton said.
During a press conference Thursday, Pour said she thinks it’s time to require masks in indoor spaces to get cases under control. Douglas County's positivity rate reached 11.6% Thursday. It was at 7% at the end of last week.
Stothert on Thursday said Omaha’s city code gives Pour the authority to make rules and regulations for the city during epidemics and public health emergencies.
Pour said that she and members of the county Board of Health began considering their options this week after the Lancaster County Health Department announced that people would be required to wear masks in indoor public places there, with some exceptions. That measure took effect Monday.
The letter by the four Omaha council members said a requirement similar to the one in Lincoln would be appropriate for Omaha.
"We support an order for preventative measures until such time that the public health risk is, in your judgment, sufficiently abated," the letter states.
Lancaster County's mask order will be in place through at least Aug. 31.
Councilman Rich Pahls, the third councilman not to sign the letter, said he doesn't endorse the mask requirement. But he said he will support Pour if she decides a mandate is necessary.
Pahls and Melton both noted that many businesses, including Walmart and Baker's, have begun to require customers to wear masks.
A member of the seven-person City Council could add his or her own mask ordinance to a future agenda. Such an ordinance would require a simple majority of four votes to pass. If Stothert decided to veto that ordinance, the council would need five votes to override her veto.
On Thursday, the Republican mayor said she would prefer that every Omahan voluntarily wear a mask when they can’t distance from others. When asked whether she would stand in the way of Pour issuing a mask mandate, Stothert said she and Pour would have to discuss the matter.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday said he's still reviewing the legality of Lincoln's mask mandate and one being considered in Omaha.
He repeated his stance opposing a mandate, although he encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks in public when they can't distance from others.
"We have to watch making something a crime that we want people to adopt voluntarily," he said during a press conference.
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
