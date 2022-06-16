Douglas County Health Dept. to increase lead testing in homes, screening for children

After a number of pandemic disruptions, the Douglas County Health Department is preparing to offer several new steps in its efforts to prevent lead poisoning in the county’s youngest residents.

In addition to testing in homes, the department’s lead poisoning prevention program is preparing to offer lead screening for children 7 and younger this fall at its Tuesday immunization clinics, said Naudia McCracken, the program’s supervisor.

The department also will partner with the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall to test imported spices, the second most common source of lead poisoning in Douglas County youngsters. In addition, the department has provided water test kits to public child care facilities and schools to determine whether faucets need to be replaced. Federal health officials lowered the allowable level of lead in faucets in 2011, but many old faucets remain in use.

McCracken told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday that she also expects to see screening of young children return to anticipated levels.

“We’re hoping in 2022 we’ll see a more representative number,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday launched Lead Safe Lincoln. The aim is to reduce the risk of lead exposure in children in that county through expanded testing and the identification and removal of lead hazards in homes.

Douglas County, McCracken said, has seen an increase in screening of young children in the 20 years since Omaha was identified as a Superfund site because of lead contamination from smelting operations along the Missouri River. In 2001, some 6,305 children were screened. By 2019, screening had peaked at nearly 21,500 children.

But the pandemic, which skuttled some well-child visits, and a recall on lead test kits cut into screening in 2020 and 2021, she said. The number of children identified with lead poisoning also was down in those years, despite the fact that some children were spending more time in older housing units where lead-based paint is more common.

Lead-based paint — and the lead-laden dust it produces as it wears — is the leading cause of lead poisoning in kids in the county. The problematic paint is most commonly found in homes built before 1978. Housing units of that vintage make up about 96% of housing stock in the Superfund site area, which includes 11 ZIP codes in eastern Omaha.

Last year, 213 Douglas County youngsters were identified with blood lead levels of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter of blood. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the level of concern from 5 micrograms per deciliter in October. Some 151 children met the 5 microgram per deciliter mark in 2021, according to health department data. The CDC in 2012 determined that there is no safe level of lead exposure for kids.

But McCracken said that despite the progress that has been made in increasing screening, more work remains to be done. Of the roughly 27,500 children 7 and younger in the 11 ZIP codes according to 2010 Census data, some 12,900 are not getting screened.

The county’s rate of children with elevated blood lead levels is below 1%, and below the national average. “But with screening, we need to have a more robust effort,” she said.

The greatest number of children with elevated blood lead levels were in ZIP codes 68111, 68131 and 68104, areas where home ownership rates are lower and poverty rates are higher. Minority populations, including refugees, are most affected.

McCracken said the department is working to shift its efforts to preventing exposures. The health department, for instance, offers free home inspections to residents living in homes built in 1978 or before with children ages 7 and younger.

The department currently partners with Nebraska Methodist College to provide screenings at Omaha Public Schools and at outreach events within the Superfund site.

To help improve access to screening, McCracken said, the department last month began offering monthly screenings at the Together Omaha food pantry. The department plans to restart screening at WIC Clinics in July. That initiative, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, is slated to start again in July. Screenings at county immunization clinics also are scheduled to begin this fall.

The department also taps federal funding to provide up to 14 testing devices to clinics in the Superfund site area, with the aim of reducing barriers to follow-up testing. The devices can return results in three minutes. Program staff also provide education at clinics with pediatric patients about the need for testing.

However, not all are screening children in the Medicaid program at designated ages as required by that program, McCracken said. Program staff also will begin to work with obstetricians to raise awareness about testing for pregnant women who may be exposed to lead hazards. The department also will launch a number of public education programs, including providing updated education materials in languages other than English.

In cases where children have elevated blood lead levels, the department connects families with education about how to clean properly to reduce lead risks and other resources, including the City of Omaha’s lead hazard reduction program.

The city’s goal, McCracken said, is to address hazards in 135 to 150 homes over three years. She said she believes more resources are needed to address those hazards. Also needed are more contractors certified to do lead abatement work.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said elevated blood lead levels are detected in more than 100 children 6 and younger each year. Some 3,000 are tested. For the past five years, the department has received grant funds to provide a public health nurse to assist families of children 6 and younger with elevated lead levels.

The City of Lincoln in October 2020 was awarded a $3.4 million federal grant to identify and remove lead from the homes of lower-income residents. The city, which works with the health department when lead hazards are identified in dwellings, plans to remediate lead in 165 homes over the next three years.

