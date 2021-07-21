Douglas County keeps property tax rate same for 2021-22 budget

Douglas County’s budget for 2021-22 will keep the property tax rate the same while increasing general fund spending by 5% over this year.

The budget, approved Tuesday by the Douglas County Board, totals $515 million. That includes $55.5 million from the recent federal coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act. The County Board has not decided how to distribute and spend the relief money, so that spending is not detailed in the budget.

The County Board voted 6-0 to approve the budget, with Mike Boyle absent because of illness.

The general fund portion of the budget is $230.5 million, up from the current $219.6 million. The main increases came in the Health Department and corrections, prosecutions, public defense and sheriff’s costs, Douglas County Finance Director Joe Lorenz said.

That’s partly from the pandemic, but the criminal justice-related increases stem more from growing criminal caseloads and numbers of people locked up in the jail, Lorenz said.

The county is not trimming its tax rate like Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing to do with the city’s budget, in part because of a difference in how the two government subdivisions are funded.