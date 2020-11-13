 Skip to main content
Douglas County residents will need to get birth, death certificates by mail starting Monday
Douglas County residents will need to get birth, death certificates by mail starting Monday

The Douglas County Health Department is closing its vital statistics office to walk-in customers because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The office, located on the H Level of the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St., will be closed starting Monday. People still will be able to obtain birth and death certificates via the mail.

The office was closed from mid-March until June, also because of COVID-19 concerns.

For information about applying for a document by mail, go to douglascountyhealth.com/birthdeath-certificates. People with other requests or questions may call the office at 402-444-7204.

