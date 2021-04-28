Douglas County seeks public input on spending $6 million for mental health

The Douglas County Board is asking for public input on mental health needs as it considers how to spend $8 million in federal CARES Act money earmarked for mental health.

The County Board will host a virtual forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. They're asking Douglas County residents, especially people who have experienced mental illness, to say what their top three priorities are for meeting mental health needs in the county.

The virtual forum will be conducted in a Zoom meeting. People who want to participate may log in at this link: https://zoom.us/j/96437822910. The meeting ID is 964 3782 2910.

People who can't participate in the meeting can call the County Board office at 402-444-7025.

The information will help the County Board decide how to spend the $6 million in leftover 2020 CARES Act money it set aside for mental health. The county also had allocated $2 million in CARES Act funds for mental health. It also will help inform strategic planning for services, County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said.