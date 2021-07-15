Douglas County sheriff candidate endorsed by Ricketts, law enforcement officials

Hanson is a registered voter in Sarpy County, where he has lived since 2006, according to county records.

A county's sheriff must "reside in the county for which they hold office," but a candidate doesn't need to live in the county when he or she files for election, said Justine Kessler, the elections manager for the Douglas County Election Commission.

The commission won't accept election office filings until January, as spelled out in state law. Non-incumbents have until March 1 of the election year to file, Kessler said.

Hanson's campaign manager, Corben Waldron of Axiom Strategies, said Thursday that Hanson is having a house built in Douglas County and, if elected, will have moved in by the time he takes office.