Douglas County sheriff candidate Wayne Hudson endorsed by interim sheriff, 3 police chiefs

The Douglas County chief deputy sheriff who is running for sheriff has secured endorsements from the interim officeholder and three police chiefs in Douglas County.

Wayne Hudson announced the endorsements Wednesday. Other endorsers include other current and former law enforcement officers.

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who was appointed in November when former Sheriff Tim Dunning retired after 26 years, said in a statement that Hudson has the "skills and judgment necessary" to be the next sheriff.

"He has dedicated his career to ensuring that the Sheriff's Office is actively combating crime and making positive connections with the community," Wheeler said. "He is ready to lead the Sheriff's Office on day one."

The police chiefs from three Douglas County cities also endorsed Hudson. Valley Police Chief Brett Smith, Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher and Waterloo Police Chief Tim Donahue threw their support behind Hudson, who is a Democrat.