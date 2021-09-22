 Skip to main content
Douglas County sheriff candidate Wayne Hudson endorsed by interim sheriff, 3 police chiefs
The Douglas County chief deputy sheriff who is running for sheriff has secured endorsements from the interim officeholder and three police chiefs in Douglas County. 

Wayne Hudson announced the endorsements Wednesday. Other endorsers include other current and former law enforcement officers. 

Wayne Hudson

Hudson

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who was appointed in November when former Sheriff Tim Dunning retired after 26 years, said in a statement that Hudson has the "skills and judgment necessary" to be the next sheriff.

"He has dedicated his career to ensuring that the Sheriff's Office is actively combating crime and making positive connections with the community," Wheeler said. "He is ready to lead the Sheriff's Office on day one."

The police chiefs from three Douglas County cities also endorsed Hudson. Valley Police Chief Brett Smith, Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher and Waterloo Police Chief Tim Donahue threw their support behind Hudson, who is a Democrat. 

Hudson also counts a current Nebraska state trooper, three retired sheriff captains and two former Omaha Police Department deputy chiefs on his side. 

Hudson will face off against Omaha Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez in the May primary. Gonzalez publicly announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has endorsed OPD Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a Republican who was the first to announce his plan to run for sheriff.

The general election is in November 2022.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

