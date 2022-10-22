Douglas County sheriff candidates, both OPD veterans, point out differences

The two men seeking to become the next Douglas County sheriff have similar backgrounds and job priorities, but they are working to show voters how they differ.

Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson each have served more than 2½ decades at the Omaha Police Department — reaching different ranks but becoming leaders of their respective departments.

The two candidates have highlighted their involvement in the community, through the police union or other organizations, and have provided perspective on proposed policing policies in the Nebraska Legislature.

And both say that public safety and deputy retention and growth were their top priorities. But they offer various ways to address those big-picture issues.

When asked at a debate Thursday to choose one word describing their goal for the office, Hanson chose “safety” and Gonzalez picked “protection.”

The candidates have separated themselves in the details — their personalities, their specific on-the-job experience, their plans and their defense of contentious criticism thrown at them by their adversaries.

Much attention in the sheriff’s race has been diverted from policy talk and qualifications toward divisive political attacks — finger-pointing at incidents from each candidate’s career, messy campaign tactics and warring law enforcement allegiances.

One group that hasn’t taken a side in the race is the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, the union that represents about 120 Douglas County deputies with the rank of lieutenant and lower. The members will have whoever wins as their boss. The group endorsed both Hanson and Gonzalez for the primaries and stayed with that approach for the Nov. 8 election.

The union gave $2,500 to each campaign in January and has not donated additional money since, according to campaign filings.

“Both candidates have their different qualities and different visions for the agency, both of which we felt were acceptable to the vast majority of deputies,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mass, the group’s president.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction over the entire county but is responsible for patrolling and investigating crimes in unincorporated areas while also overseeing security at the courthouse, among other duties. The sheriff manages the agency and controls a budget of about $20 million. The sheriff’s annual salary is currently $160,000, but in December, the Douglas County Board is due to set the sheriff’s pay for the next four years.

Sheriff Tom Wheeler said he will retire when his term ends and the next person is sworn in. Wheeler chose to not endorse either candidate. He took over for former Sheriff Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years on the job.

Hanson, 48, has spent 26 years as an Omaha police officer and is currently a sergeant who oversees the Omaha Police Department’s fugitive unit. He also has served as the Omaha Police Officers’ Association president for six years. The union has endorsed Hanson.

Hanson said he wants to ensure that there are enough deputies to patrol the unincorporated areas as the county’s population expands. He also plans to assign deputies to assist the county’s probation office with pretrial release supervision and help the county’s health department with its behavioral health caseloads to confirm that those people are following their mandated programs.

In the long run, Hanson said, those supervision efforts can save the county money and give people a better chance to avoid jail time. He said he thinks that more people who are awaiting their criminal trials or sentencings should be on GPS monitoring and that officials should do more home visits, not just phone contacts.

“I think we have a lot of potential, not only to make our communities safer from high-risk repeat offenders — if the judges want to release them on pretrial release — but also we have the potential to save tax dollars if we do it right and we have the potential to increase those individuals’ chances of rehabilitation,” he said. “This is not theory. This is working in other communities across the country.”

Gonzalez, 51, retired in January after nearly 27 years with the Omaha Police Department, the last nine as deputy chief. He said those years of executive experience will help him as he manages the budget and allocates money for deputies and criminal investigations.

In order to keep the public safe, Gonzalez said, the Sheriff’s Office must retain deputies and recruit quality applicants to help a staff that is overworked and underpaid. He wants to increase neighborhood patrols, especially in rural communities, to help combat property crimes and create a citizens’ academy to strengthen the relationship between the public and the Sheriff’s Office.

He said he plans to be a visible and involved sheriff — wearing the uniform, talking to residents who have questions and prioritizing community policing. Gonzalez said he is proud of his work with Police Athletics for Community Engagement and wants to see more deputies involved in such community efforts.

“I believe community policing is really where we start to make moves, especially in light of what has happened over the past few years with police-community trust,” he said. “I want to be a voice for the voiceless when I can in law enforcement. ... If they call the sheriff at some point and they want to talk to me, I’m going to call them back.”

Hanson touted his work as a patrol, K-9 and gang unit officer and his policy knowledge from testifying in front of state legislators about various crime-related bills.

“I have the experience that it takes to keep people in Douglas County safe,” Hanson said. “I have the experience that it takes to work collaboratively with the various stakeholders in our community to address violent and repeat crime.”

Gonzalez calls himself a consensus builder, as he has worked with people of all political stripes to get things done, such as implementing body cameras in the Police Department and the mental health co-responder program and helping hire a more diverse police force.

“I have the executive leadership, the vision and the plans to keep families safe and promote justice,” he said. “I’m the only candidate that is the most well-rounded individual that rose the ranks from street cop all the way to deputy police chief, and I believe voters deserve a sheriff that is going to represent everybody in all four corners of this county.”

Gonzalez said he is choosing Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Will Niemack, a registered Republican, to be his chief deputy. Hanson said he has narrowed a list but hasn’t yet decided who should serve in that role.

Hanson has the support of Republicans across the state, including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, a former Democrat who is seeking reelection. Gonzalez said he has the endorsements of the four Democrats on the seven-member Douglas County Board, among other state legislators and former Democratic politicians.

A mailer targeting Gonzalez was sent by a new political action committee backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the group’s first and only donor, who gave $314,000 to the group last month. Ricketts also gave $10,000 to Hanson’s campaign in August.

Nebraska Future Action Fund sent the mailer with “Greg Gone Bad” using a font similar to the one used in the logo of the TV show “Breaking Bad.”

The mailer describes three allegations that former Sheriff Dunning made public in early October, calling for Gonzalez to drop out of the race.

Corben Waldron, Hanson’s campaign manager and a former Ricketts intern who now works for Republican political consulting firm Axiom Strategies, is listed as the treasurer for Nebraska Future Action Fund. Waldron also was able to edit and add a comment on a Google document that Dunning shared with the news media, despite Hanson’s claim that Dunning was not working with the campaign.

Dunning questioned the circumstances of Gonzalez’s departure from the Police Department and said Gonzalez had shared confidential information, pointing to public records requests Dunning had made with the City of Omaha.

Dunning also wanted to know more about a FBI criminal investigation from more than 15 years ago in which a phone number assigned to Gonzalez was recorded in a list of numbers contacted from a phone in an FBI investigation at the time.

Gonzalez, responding to Dunning’s claims, has said that he retired in good standing — something that was confirmed by a deputy city attorney in Dunning’s public records request — and has never had a reprimand in his career. On the FBI investigation, Gonzalez said he was unaware his phone number had been recorded and didn’t know about any FBI investigation into the matter. The deputy city attorney had told Dunning that no internal investigation had been authorized and no criminal charges had been filed against Gonzalez or other Omaha police officers involved in the referenced investigation.

Regarding the sharing of confidential information, Gonzalez said he was only preserving emails related to a civil lawsuit filed by his wife, Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez.

Belcastro-Gonzalez, who was captain of the Police Department’s southeast precinct until she was placed on administrative leave and fired, was awarded $700,000 in a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city in September. She contended that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed over her for promotion to deputy chief in 2018, despite her scoring No. 1 in the city’s third-party testing process.

The City of Omaha is seeking a new trial, alleging juror misconduct.

In July 2021, Schmaderer publicly shared his endorsement for Hanson in a video, along with Ricketts and Kleine, soon after Hanson announced his candidacy. Gonzalez’s campaign has said that Schmaderer wrote a letter to then-President-elect Joe Biden in December 2020 recommending Gonzalez for the U.S. Marshal for Nebraska position, saying that “his personal integrity and work ethic make him ideally suited for this position.”

An article published this week by The Reader and Flatwater Free Press included video of an incident from Aug. 17, 2017, that critics say involved an excessive use of force by Hanson against a handcuffed person. In the video, Hanson knees the man, who was sitting on the hood of a police cruiser and had attempted to stand up. Hanson uses both hands to guide the man to the ground, with help from another officer.

Hanson’s supervisors found his methods justified, the article said.

The Omaha Police Department Safety Review Board — which at the time consisted of Gonzalez, former Republican sheriff candidate George Merithew and a female lieutenant — reviewed the incident and unanimously said Hanson had used excessive force and recommended a job performance interview as a teaching moment. Schmaderer overturned the safety review board’s decision.

Hanson has told The World-Herald that he stood by his decision to use a knee strike.

The incident was brought up in a lawsuit filed by Merithew against the City of Omaha and the Omaha Police Department alleging retaliation that forced him to resign. The suit is pending.

“In that case,” Hanson said, “I had to use a very minimal amount of appropriate force to make that situation safe not only for that suspect, but the other gang members in the car, myself, and the police officers that I was supervising at the scene,” Hanson has said. “So I disagree completely with the allegations in that complaint.”

Hanson has edged Gonzalez in fundraising this year, collecting more than $150,500 to Gonzalez’s roughly $131,000, according to the most recent campaign filings. But Gonzalez has spent more — about $171,000 to Hanson’s $107,000 — this year. As of Oct. 4, Hanson had $134,000 left in the bank and Gonzalez had $21,500. (Both campaigns had raised money in 2021.)