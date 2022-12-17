Douglas County Sheriff's Office chief deputy to lead police department in Ohio

The current second-in-command at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will leave his role in January to become a police chief in Ohio.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson has been appointed by the mayor of Shaker Heights as the city's next chief of police. Hudson will retire from the Sheriff's Office to begin his new role on Jan. 9, according to a press release.

Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss said in a statement that Hudson's background in law enforcement, commitment to community and inclusion and strong interpersonal communication skills were reasons he was chosen.

The Shaker Heights Police Department employs 68 sworn officers and 36 support and part-time personnel, according to the release. The city's outgoing police chief is retiring after 33 years with the department.

Hudson had been with the Sheriff's Office since 1994, when he joined as a reserve deputy sheriff, according to the release. He was hired full time in 1995 and rose through the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

In 2021, he became the first Black man to serve as chief deputy in the Sheriff's Office.

Before his time with the Sheriff's Office, Hudson began his career in law enforcement as a security police specialist in the U.S. Air Force, the release said.

In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Hudson said he is thankful to have been chosen for the new role and also reflected on his tenure with the Sheriff's Office.

"I truly thank the Douglas County community for raising me, educating me, and allowing me in your homes, houses of worship and businesses to do community engagement activities," he said in the statement. "I hope to leave a legacy of dedication, community service and professional law enforcement services.”

Hudson ran for the top job in the Sheriff's Office this year but did not advance beyond the primary.

Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson announced last month that Capt. Will Niemack will be his chief deputy.

