Douglas County, state election commissioners predict potential record-breaking turnout for primary election

Election commissioners predict high turnout statewide and potential record-breaking numbers in Douglas County for Tuesday's primary election.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said on Friday that he expects 35% of the county's registered voters to fill out ballots in the gubernatorial primary. Secretary of State Bob Evnen predicts the same percentage statewide.

If this holds true, over 433,000 Nebraskans would cast a vote on Tuesday.

The predicted figure would surpass the Douglas County's primary turnout record set in 2020, which was 33.6%, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. It would not surpass the state record, also set in 2020, of 40.5%.

The 2020 election heavily leaned on mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, as Kruse and other election officials chose to send out ballot request forms to all voters.

And if true, the figure would be much higher than the county's previous record for turnout in a statewide gubernatorial primary election: 27.6% in 2006, when former Huskers football coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne ran against incumbent Gov. Dave Heineman.

If Evnen's prediction is correct, it may set a state record for voter turnout in a gubernatorial primary. The current record is also from 2006, with a 35.1% turnout.

Tuesday's top contest is the Republican governor's race, where businessman Charles Herbster, hog producer Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom are viewed as the front-runners, based on a series of polls and fundraising numbers. The Nebraska GOP opted to keep its primary closed, meaning only registered Republicans can vote in the race.

"This election cycle has piqued the interest of voters in Douglas County," Kruse said. "We may very well have a record turnout for a gubernatorial primary election."

Kruse said his office sent out nearly 85,000 early voting ballots this year, which is a new high. He reminded voters to drop off ballots in one of the 13 drop box locations across the metro area to ensure that their ballots are received by the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Evnen said that 227,679 early voting ballots were sent across the state, and 122,679 have been returned as of Friday.

If voters plan to vote in person, polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

