Douglas County to spend $1.85 million of COVID relief on mobile command center

Douglas County plans to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff.

One Douglas County board member described it as “a tool in our toolbox” for fighting COVID-19. But critics on the board called it “the boondoggle of all boondoggles” and compared it to a vehicle featured in a Bill Murray movie.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told the board that the “state-of-the-art, self-contained” vehicle would be used to help with anticipated mass vaccination efforts in rural parts of the county and in Omaha neighborhoods. The vehicle will “enhance our overall collective efforts at combating the coronavirus and any other natural or man-made disaster,” said Capt. Wayne Hudson.

A majority of the board was sold on it.

The board voted 4-2 Tuesday in favor. Mary Ann Borgeson, Clare Duda, Jim Cavanaugh and Chris Rodgers voted yes. Mike Boyle and P.J. Morgan voted no. Marc Kraft spoke against it, but couldn’t vote because he was not present and was attending the meeting by Zoom because of health concerns.