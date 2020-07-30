Douglas County to spend $1.85 million of COVID relief on mobile command center

Douglas County plans to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff.
One Douglas County board member described it as “a tool in our toolbox” for fighting COVID-19. But critics on the board called it “the boondoggle of all boondoggles” and compared it to a vehicle featured in a Bill Murray movie.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told the board that the “state-of-the-art, self-contained” vehicle would be used to help with anticipated mass vaccination efforts in rural parts of the county and in Omaha neighborhoods. The vehicle will “enhance our overall collective efforts at combating the coronavirus and any other natural or man-made disaster,” said Capt. Wayne Hudson.
A majority of the board was sold on it.
The board voted 4-2 Tuesday in favor. Mary Ann Borgeson, Clare Duda, Jim Cavanaugh and Chris Rodgers voted yes. Mike Boyle and P.J. Morgan voted no. Marc Kraft spoke against it, but couldn’t vote because he was not present and was attending the meeting by Zoom because of health concerns.
“When you take on mass vaccinations, it is a horrendous job,” Borgeson said. “And this would add a tool to our first responders for doing that. And I use first responders in terms of not only law enforcement, but our public health officials, because our public health ... nurses and our doctors are the ones who really, truly during this pandemic I consider our first responders, and so this would add another tool to the toolbox in order to provide the services that are much needed, or will be needed when a vaccination is available.”
Boyle and Kraft adamantly opposed it.
“This is an absolute boondoggle,” Boyle said. “It’s a ‘see money out there, and everybody salivate and try to get something going and have a lot of fun with this truck or something.’ I just don’t see it.”
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle could help with traffic and coordination in small towns and rural areas of the county, and that other public safety agencies in the county could borrow it for emergencies.
Boyle said the money should be spent instead for human needs, including to help people who lost jobs because of the coronavirus economic slowdown. The County Board has allocated $10 million for rent assistance so far, along with $4 million for utility assistance and $6.2 million for a mass vaccination program.
“Please step aside and let us put it to rent assistance; there are people who are really in trouble in this community,” Boyle told Sheriff Tim Dunning.
“I”m not walking away,” Dunning said.
Officials said local governments elsewhere, such as Kilgore, Texas, had used CARES Act money to buy similar vehicles. The county’s new vehicle would have the “latest computer system, communication system, satellite system and remote camera system,” according to the presentation to the board.
“The Douglas County Health Department would be able to perform their critical public health function directly from the field because of the many capabilities within the mobile command center,” Hudson said. “Just what are those capabilities? They’re able to do this because the mobile command center is a self-contained unit that is capable of operating remotely for up to three days without refueling. All functions of the Douglas County Health Department can be done remotely at the scene of any public health emergency.”
Hudson said the center’s “information-gathering technology” would allow Health Department personnel to stay in constant contact with other local, state and federal public health officials.
Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said she didn’t know specifically how the vehicle would be used by her department. She mused that it might have a canopy to protect people from the weather as they walked up for services. Pour was diplomatic on the question of need.
“We would use the vehicle, there is no question about it,” Pour said. “Do we need it? It would be nice for us to have, let’s put it that way.”
“Is it necessary for you to have it?” Boyle asked.
“It’s necessary for us to have a vehicle so we can go into the neighborhoods,” Pour replied.
Kraft called it an “over-the-top wish list” item for the Sheriff’s Office. He noted that it will cost more than 1% of the total $166 million in CARES Act funding that Congress allotted to Douglas County to distribute for COVID-19 relief in Omaha and the county. It put him in mind of the fictional EM-50 Urban Assault Vehicle, a converted RV that shot flames and launched missiles in the 1981 comedy film “Stripes.”
“When I first saw this, I was reminded of the movie ‘Stripes,’ with Bill Murray and John Candy,” Kraft said. “And it still strikes me as that.”
Kraft later said he could envision the requested vehicle being useful to the Sheriff’s Office in future situations, but not as a needed expense funded by the CARES Act.
“It makes sense in the long term, so put it in a regular budget request, but not with this money,” Kraft said. “I would rather see the (coronavirus) money go for housing assistance, medical and utility assistance, for people in need.”
Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing.
Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history.
Mom surprises senior with graduation party that included a band and a food truck
A mariachi band performs for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been …
The Nebraska National Guard helps with a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …
The American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossibl…
Three friends gather for a little social distancing dance party in Omaha.
Restaurants and bars in Nebraska are finding new ways to reach their customers amid social distancing.
A group of Omaha area inventors are using their 3D printers to help make face shields for health care workers.
The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyo…
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-o…
Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 2…
Nebraska churches have been adapting to social distancing regulations by having online services from buildings void of parishioners.
The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into …
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.