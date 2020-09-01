Douglas County to spend $22 million in COVID aid on mental health, community groups

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to allocate $2 million of federal coronavirus relief funds to mental health services, after rescinding the money for a mobile command center for the sheriff's office.

The board also approved a contract with the Omaha Community Foundation for the nonprofit fundraising group to dispense $20 million of federal relief aid to community organizations. Of that, $10 million will go to social service nonprofits, and $10 million to arts and culture groups.

The money for mental health and the non-profits comes from the CARES Act passed by Congress. The federal government sent $166 million to Douglas County to distribute to itself, the City of Omaha, and other local governments and entities for COVID-19-related expenses.