Douglas County to start sending mail-in ballot applications for November election

Some Douglas County voters will receive early voting ballot applications for the November general election beginning this week, but the applications will look different from years past.

Due to supply-chain issues, the applications are being printed on white cardstock instead of the traditional green cardstock, according to the Douglas County Election Commission. The cards will be formatted the same; the only difference will be the color.

To receive an early ballot via mail — sometimes referred to as an absentee or mail-in ballot — voters must first complete an early ballot application. Nebraska voters have until Oct. 28 to return that application to their local election official.

But the process for obtaining an application depends on the county a voter lives in. That’s because some counties keep lists of voters who prefer to vote early and automatically send them applications, while others keep no such list and require that voters seek out an application each election.

Douglas County keeps an early voting request list. By checking a box on the early voting application, voters there can be added to a list and will automatically be mailed an application before each election. The application must be completed each election to receive an early ballot.

According to Valerie Stoj, the public relations coordinator for the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 100,000 names are on that list.

“We had very high early voting turnout in the primary, and with COVID numbers spiking again, we may see even more,” Stoj said.

Sarpy County, though, does not keep a list. Voters there must proactively obtain an early voting application, either by going online or contacting the Sarpy County Election Commission.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office, Douglas County sees a far higher percentage of early voting than Sarpy does. In the May primary, for example, about 62% of voters in Douglas County voted early. In Sarpy, that number was about 24%.

Early voting ballots will start being mailed in both counties on Oct. 3. The deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 21 for online or by-mail registration and Oct. 28 for in-person registration at the local election commission office.

Any Nebraska voter can check the status of their registration online at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview. Douglas County voters who are unsure if they are on the county’s early ballot application list can call the Douglas County Election Commission at 402-444-8683 to check.

Here is where voters in Douglas and Sarpy Counties can find early voting ballot applications, as well as information on where and how to return those applications:

Sarpy County

Options to turn in application:

Mail, hand deliver or fill out application in-office at 1102 E. First St., Suite 1, Papillion, NE, 68046

Fax to 402-593-5770

Email to earlyvote@sarpy.gov (application must be physically signed, not e-signed)

Douglas County

Options to turn in application:

Mail, hand deliver or fill out application in-office at 12220 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144

Fax to 402-444-4181

Email to early.voting@douglascounty-ne.gov (application must be physically signed, not e-signed)

On a blank piece of paper, write the election that you are requesting an early ballot for (e.g. 2022 general election), your name, address, date of birth, phone number, email address and signature. Mail to 12220 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144