Douglas County won't send early ballot request cards to all voters, despite bipartisan support

But in a press release sent after those votes were taken, Kruse said officials will stick with their original city election plan created months ago.

"I am confident voters in Douglas County and the City of Omaha understand how to vote early," Kruse said in the release. "... If voters have questions or need assistance, they are encouraged to call my office."

The election commission can be reached at 402-444-8683 (VOTE).

Sending request cards to the remainder of the local electorate — an additional 166,000 voters — would cost about $65,000, Kruse has said. The resolution passed by the City Council recommended using up to $35,000 from the city’s liability contingency funds on top of $35,000 the city had already set aside for additional election-related expenses.

But the decision was ultimately up to Kruse. Lancaster County's election commissioner said last week that his office also won't send ballot request cards to all voters for Lincoln's spring city elections.