Douglas County won't send every voter ballot request card for Omaha city elections

In 2020, Douglas County sent ballot request cards to every registered voter, regardless of whether they were on the list to get them every election.

Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said he supports a “return to normal processes for elections,” one that relies on the Legislature, not county boards or election commissioners.

“Any attempt to circumvent the legal authority to alter elections is an intolerable usurpation of power,” Hamilton said.

Douglas County Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson said the board has had no discussions yet over whether to send another round of cards, “nor have we had that request from anyone from the city.” The city pays for city elections.

Omaha City Councilman Chris Jerram, who is retiring from his post in June, said he hopes the commissioner understands the magnitude of the public health crisis with COVID-19 and will offer city voters “safe alternatives to in-person voting.”

Kruse, who was appointed to his post in 2015 by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, said politics played no part in his decision. He said he had pressed to send cards for the May 2020 primary because people didn’t know what they might be facing during the pandemic.