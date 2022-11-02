Douglas County's election commissioner predicts voter turnout could be close to record high

Douglas County's election commissioner predicts that voter turnout on Tuesday could come close to a record high.

Brian Kruse predicts a turnout of 57%, which would equal more than 204,000 votes cast.

That figure is just below the top turnout rate in the past few decades — 57.7%, in 2018.

"We always encourage voters to prove me wrong in the right direction," Kruse said. "That's one mistake I'll be happy to admit I was wrong on, if we go over that 57 percent."

Kruse said hotly contested races such as the one in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District and various legislative contests, plus such local special issues as charter amendments and school bonds prompted him to predict high turnout.

As of Tuesday night, Kruse said, about 65% of the roughly 100,000 early ballots that were requested had been returned. He stressed that from now on, voters should put their ballots in one of the 13 county election drop box locations and not return them by mail to ensure that their vote is collected in time to be counted.

Ballot drop box locations can be found at votedouglascounty.com, where voters also can check the status of their early voting ballot.

In Sarpy County, Election Commissioner Emily Ethington predicted 53% voter turnout, which would land between 2014 and 2018 turnout figures. That would amount to more than 65,000 votes.

Ethington said the 2018 gubernatorial election saw 60.25% turnout, but the county now has about 10,000 more registered voters than there were then. Therefore, despite a lower predicted voter turnout percentage, the number of votes cast this year would be similar to 2018 — only about 3,000 fewer, she said.

In Douglas County, just over 359,000 residents are registered to vote, while in Sarpy County the number is about 123,000.

Both Kruse and Ethington said all polling sites will be fully staffed.

Kruse doesn't expect long lines, but the typical busy times are first thing in the morning, at lunchtime and after the workday.