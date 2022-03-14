Douglas, Sarpy Counties prepare for primary election following redistricting

All registered voters in Douglas and Sarpy Counties should watch their mailboxes for a yellow election postcard listing their polling place and political districts in coming weeks, according to election officials.

Residents of both counties may be assigned a different polling location for the May 10 primary from the last election due to redistricting. About 40% of Douglas County voters will see a change, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

Polling locations are reevaluated every election year, but the 2021 redistricting following the 2020 Census meant more changes. Voters’ polling location is determined by their address and the new district boundary lines.

The Sarpy County Election Office began mailing out election postcards several weeks ago, and all voters should receive a postcard by the end of the month, election Commissioner Emily Ethington said.

In Douglas County, postcards will begin going out March 21. Valerie Stoj, public relations coordinator for the Douglas County Elections Office, said voters who are planning to vote by mail or vote early should still keep their postcard.

“It also tells people what their political districts are, and that, of course, determines what races are on their ballot,” she said.

In Douglas County, the postcards are mailed to all voters once every 10 years following the redistricting cycle, according to a press release. Voters also receive the cards when they first register or reregister to vote and when their polling place changes.

Voters can check their polling place by visiting sarpy.gov/pollingplace or votedouglascounty.com. Douglas County residents can also call 402-444-VOTE.

Election Day for the statewide gubernatorial primary is May 10. Early voting ballots will start going out on April 4 and early in-person voting will begin on April 11, according to the Nebraska secretary of state’s website.

Nebraska residents can register to vote online, by mail and at any location other than an election office until April 22. Residents can register in person at an election office until May 2.

May 2 is also the deadline to request an early ballot by mail. Mail ballots can be returned to a local election office or drop boxes until 8 p.m. May 10. Douglas County has 13 drop box locations for its residents, according to the commission’s website.

Sarpy County residents should note that the election office has changed locations since the 2020 election. The office is now located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, Ethington said.

While Douglas County has filled all poll worker shifts for the primary election, Sarpy County is still seeking poll workers, Ethington said. Poll workers in Sarpy County are paid for their time and those interested can apply on the “election commission” webpage at www.sarpy.gov or by calling the office at 402-593-2167.

